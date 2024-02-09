Get prizes for profitable backtests from the platform Veles!

1 million backtests - we raffle USDT among Veles users!

Create a one-year backtest of your trading strategy on BTC or ETH pairs to participate in the event.

The prize of 100 USDT and a three-month subscription to PRO backtests will be given to 10 participants each, for the backtest with the highest profit, taking into account the maximum floating loss (MFL).

The nominees will be selected based on the best results: highest P&L and lowest MFL.

The maximum floating loss (MFL) must not be higher than 15% with a testing period of one year.

General backtest conditions: BTC or ETH pairs on any exchange with 1x leverage or spot; results for one year.

Required name for backtests: CONTEST

Date: from September 3 to September 17

Results will be summarized by October 1.

Make sure your Telegram is connected to the Veles platform so that you can be contacted for prize distribution.

Additional related promotion: 20% cashback on Veles backtests, and 20 free backtests during the promotion.