Goats is a promising cryptocurrency project that attracts attention with its unique approach to tokenomics and operating mechanics. Users and investors are actively following the news about the GOATS token listing, as well as the planned airdrop. In this article, we will analyze the project, its features, prospects and upcoming listing in detail.

Goats - a brief overview of the project

Goats is an innovative project in the Telegram blockchain ecosystem aimed at developing financial and gaming technologies. The main goal of Goats is to create an ecosystem that connects users through elements of GameFi, decentralized management, and a rewards system. The key features of the app are earning in-game currency by performing various social activities, making transactions on the TON blockchain, inviting referrals and performing other tasks.

Tokenomics and the way Goats work

GOATS tokenomics is designed to balance the interests of users and investors:

🔥 75% to the community:

- No venture capitalists

- No pre-sales

- Everything is dedicated to the community, fully unlocked (no vesting)

💼 5% to the team:

- Fully locked with 12-month linear rights transition (vesting)

💧 10% for liquidity and CEX listings:

- Allocated for liquidity to listing partners.

🚀 10% for marketing and development:

- Allocated for marketing activities and future development of the GOATS ecosystem.

Expected Goats Airdrop Date

The official date of the $GOATS token airdrop will be announced during December, according to the team's Telegram channel, while operational preparations for the listing are in full swing, including partnerships with exchanges.

Expected listing date for Goats

The listing date as well as the date of final token distribution to the community is expected to be announced in December 2024. Currently, the project team is working on finalizing the mining phase and negotiating with exchanges. Most likely, the exact date will depend on the readiness of platforms and demand for token after airdrop.

Which exchanges Goats may be listed on

Given the listings of other popular projects on the TON blockchain, we can assume that $GOATS will appear on the following exchanges:

Binance: one of the largest exchanges known for supporting promising early-stage GameFi and DeFi projects.

OKX: a popular platform with an active community and a wide variety of listings of promising new crypto projects.

Bybit: a crypto platform with a clear interface and low commissions, in high demand among CIS users.

HTX: actively works with innovative projects and supports a wide range of tokens.

Gate.io: a well-known platform that lists exclusive tokens with high growth potential.

BingX: the exchange frequently adds new projects and offers many incentive programs for users.

Goats coin price forecast

The price forecast for the $GOATS token depends on a variety of factors, including tokenomics, demand, and overall market conditions.

Factors that could potentially affect the price are:

The number of users who will hold or sell their tokens after airdrop.

Interest of large investors in the token.

Support from major exchanges.

How to prepare for a Goats listing

To make sure you don't miss out on the opportunity to capitalize on a listing, you should prepare in advance:

Exchange registration.

Register on the exchanges that have already partnered with the project, they will most likely already have a listing.

Passing KYC.

Complete the identity verification procedure to ensure full access to all functionality.

Having a strategy in place.

Decide whether you will sell all/any of your tokens immediately after airdrop or hold tokens in the long term. You can also check out a strategy that is great for use on listings and beyond - Read more about Veles Short-Spot Strategy.

Stay tuned for announcements.

Subscribe to the official channels of the project and exchanges to get timely information.

Conclusion

Goats is a project that attracts attention with its unique ecosystem and competently thought-out tokenomics. Airdrop and GOAT listing promise to become significant events for participants of the crypto community. With proper preparation and competent analysis, this project can become a profitable investment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When will the $GOATS token airdrop take place?

The airdrop date will be announced during December, but users are expected to find out well in advance.

2. On which exchanges will $GOATS be listed?

The exchanges that could potentially list the token are Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io and BingX

3. What will be the initial price of the coin?

The tokenomics of the project is known, but the price will still depend on many market factors in time for listing on exchanges.

4. Why is it important to undergo KYC before listing a token?

Passing KYC (Know Your Customer) on an exchange is necessary to ensure the safety of your funds and to comply with regulatory requirements. Without verification, you may face restrictions on deposits and withdrawals or be unable to participate in token purchases.

5. What are the unique features of the Goats project that make it attractive?

Goats stands out for its innovative ecosystem combining GameFi, decentralized management and a rewards system. These elements attract both web3 users and investors interested in the long-term prospects of the $GOATS token.