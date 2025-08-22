In the previous part, we figured out the principle of choosing a crypto exchange, analyzing all aspects of the most popular and liquid platforms. In this part, we will delve deeper into exchanges that are slightly less well-known but no less attractive in terms of unique opportunities for all users.

Gate.io — a wide selection of altcoins

Gate.io consistently ranks among the largest crypto exchanges with one of the most extensive collections of tokens.

The platform offers over 1,700 trading pairs, including rare and new altcoins that are not available on any centralized exchanges. This attracts the attention of those looking for early access to promising projects or wishing to trade these instruments. Gate.io is actively developing innovative areas, including IEO through Gate Startup, the DeFi segment, and the NFT marketplace. However, despite the extensive functionality, the interface may seem overwhelming to beginners.

Nevertheless, the exchange has API access and support for third-party solutions, making it compatible with crypto bots for algorithmic trading.

What is the HTX (formerly Huobi) exchange?

The HTX exchange, formerly known as Huobi, remains one of the oldest and most recognizable platforms in the crypto industry. After rebranding and restructuring, the platform has focused on security, scalability, and global development.

HTX offers a variety of products, from futures and spot trading to earn solutions and staking.

Its strengths remain its reliable infrastructure and access to an Asian audience. HTX is also actively integrating Web3 solutions and expanding its ecosystem. For those who use trading bots , HTX provides a standard API interface and technical documentation support. However, the stability of the API may not be as good as that of flagships such as Binance or Bybit.

BingX — social trading and simplicity for beginners

BingX focuses on social trading, offering users the ability to copy the trades of professionals. Beginners who do not have much experience in technical analysis but want to earn money alongside more experienced participants can do so without any difficulty.

BingX's interface is simple and intuitive, and trading is possible both manually and through automated tools such as crypto bots. Copy trading is implemented conveniently and reliably, and support for multiple languages and regions makes the platform accessible to a wide audience.

In terms of algorithmic trading, BingX, like the top exchanges, offers an open API and can be easily integrated with trading bots .

Exchange comparison

There is no clear leader in terms of Veles bot support and infrastructure for algorithmic trading, as objectively all exchanges provide full functionality when connecting bots. All exchanges also provide stable APIs, documentation, and low fees. HTX and Gate.io are suitable for those looking for exotic tokens and access to Asian markets, but may lack technical flexibility. BingX, on the other hand, focuses on simplicity and copy trading, which is best suited for beginners.

Which exchange to choose for trading with Veles bots

If you plan to use Veles bots for automated trading, you should give preference to platforms with the most stable and flexible API infrastructure, as well as high liquidity.

Binance is the leader in terms of tool coverage and execution speed, ideal for bots, especially if you use complex strategies.

Bybit stands out for its stable architecture and excellent documentation. This makes the exchange convenient even for users without a deep technical background.

OKX is suitable for those looking not only for classic trading but also integration with Web3 services.

Bitget is an excellent choice if you want to combine algorithmic trading and copy trading.

For those who want to test trading on more niche tokens, Gate.io is worth considering, but be prepared for less predictable trading scenarios. HTX and BingX are more suitable as secondary platforms for expanding market reach.