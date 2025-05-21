How to use TradingView with Veles

What if you are already using TradingView, but only 50%? Or, on the contrary, you have heard about it, but you don’t know how to turn charts into automated trades using a bot? In this article, we will show you how to combine TradingView and Veles bots to receive trading signals and react to them instantly. Do not wait for the “perfect moment” on the chart - let the bot determine it for you. And to make everything work smoothly, we will show you how to customize TradingView webhooks, connect Veles indicators, create strategies and avoid making classic mistakes.

Do you want to know if TradingView has signals and if it is possible to automate trading thanks to them? All you need to do is to understand in detail how everything works.

What is TradingView

TradingView is one of the most popular platforms for analyzing charts and developing trading strategies on financial markets, including cryptocurrency. It is used by both beginners and experienced traders due to its intuitive interface, browser accessibility and a huge number of custom indicators. Moreover, the platform provides convenient TradingView alerts and webhooks that can be easily integrated with trading bots.

TradingView provides not only visualization capabilities, but also automation. With TradingView signals, a cryptobot can buy or sell an asset without waiting for manual confirmation.

How TradingView is useful for a crypto trader

Firstly, TradingView is one of the most convenient ways to track market movements in real time. A user can open a chart of any coin, add dozens of indicators, customize TradingView alerts and see everything in one window. This makes the platform ideal for technically analyzing crypto and making trading decisions.

Secondly, for those who trade on automatic, TradingView provides a unique opportunity - to use TradingView webhooks. These are notifications that are sent according to a set condition directly to the trading signals to the bot. For example, you can set a rule: “When RSI falls below 30 and the candle closes in the support zone, send a signal to the bot.”. And this action will be executed without your participation.

Traders using TradingView signal bots have a significant advantage - they don’t need to sit in front of a monitor, monitor charts, metrics and so on. Signals are executed instantly, without potential trader errors and emotions. This is especially convenient in conditions of high volatility in the crypto market, where procrastination can be costly.

An additional advantage is the availability of custom Veles indicators. You can not only use ready-made templates, but also customize bots, adapting them to your strategy. This gives you almost unlimited freedom in building and testing your hypotheses.

In addition, the platform provides a lot of tutorials, examples and public scripts. You can study other people’s strategies, copy signals and improve your own approaches - all this is available to both beginners and pros.

In conjunction with Veles bot, which supports working with TradingView signals via webhooks, the platform becomes a full-fledged TradingView trading environment, allowing the user to trade with the highest level of automation and accuracy.

TradingView signal

So, does TradingView have signals that can be used directly? Yes, and there are even several types of them.

The platform allows you to set TradingView alerts, which are notifications that are triggered when certain conditions are reached (e.g. crossing of MA, RSI or price levels). And through TradingView webhooks you can send these signals directly to Veles bot, and it, in turn, will start executing the trading plan.

This is trading according to TradingView signals: the user sets the rules, the platform monitors their fulfillment, and the bot acts. It is a simple idea, but in conjunction with a reliable automation tool, it becomes a full-fledged strategy, which is again available to everyone.

Creating strategies based on TradingView signals

One of the most powerful features of TradingView, especially in conjunction with Veles bot, is the ability to build and apply trading strategies based on custom signals. This is where the transition from manual analysis to full-fledged automation begins, where the main elements of a strategy are TradingView signals, TradingView webhooks and flexible setting of entry and exit rules.

To begin with, it is necessary to determine what conditions will serve as a trigger for a trade. It can be a crossover of moving averages, RSI leaving the oversold zone, MACD divergence or any other signal based on technical analysis. On TradingView, you can set up visual TradingView alerts and then connect them to the TradingView signals bot via Webhook URL - a special link where the command will be sent.

The connection between TradingView and the bot is done via TradingView webhooks, and in the case of working with Veles bots, the setup takes only a few minutes. Once the desired condition on the chart is met, an alert is automatically sent over the network and triggers the crypto bot to place or close an order depending on the logic and parameters set.

Veles Finance users not only get bot support for TradingView signals, but also access to Veles indicators specifically customized for popular patterns and signals. This means you don’t need to be a programmer to build a complex trading system - you can simply combine ready-made components and run strategies directly from TradingView.

If you are not sure about the reliability of your idea, you can test the strategy through built-in tools - backtests - to see how it has behaved historically and whether it will work in the future. This stage is also very useful for anyone who aims at stable and long-term trading with TradingView signals.

What is important: the system works automatically, so you won’t miss a single entry. This greatly increases trading efficiency, reduces emotional errors and allows you not to be tethered to the screen.

Thus, TradingView and Veles create not just platform compatibility, but synergy. You get a user-friendly analysis environment and a powerful trading engine that executes your decisions accurately and without delays.

All of the above in this article makes using TradingView signals within the Veles ecosystem not only convenient, but also strategically beneficial for any crypto trader.

And if something goes wrong or you need help, Veles support is always available for consultation.

FAQ

1. Can I trade on an automated trading machine with TradingView only?

No, TradingView does not trade on its own, as it is an analysis platform. However, it can send signals via TradingView’s webhooks to the Veles bot, which will execute the trade.

2. How accurate are TradingView signals?

It depends on the settings. The more complex and accurate the indicators are, the higher the probability of a quality entry. It is better to use combinations.

3. Do I have to pay for TradingView to connect Veles?

Yes. With the minimum paid tariff you will have an opportunity to connect alerts to the bot.

4. How do I check that the bot is responding to signals correctly?

Check the settings by contacting Veles support or use backtesting before running the strategy.

5. Can I create signals without code?

Yes. Use the built-in templates or GUI in TradingView, then connect them to Veles bots.