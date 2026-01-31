January 2026 | Monthly Results with Veles

The beginning of the year looked promising even against the backdrop of a tense geopolitical background. Bitcoin gained about 8% and almost reached the $95,000 zone, while many altcoins from the top 100 CMC showed +20–30% growth on this impulse.

But holiday optimism was quickly replaced by a reality check. By the end of the first week of the new year, Bitcoin returned to the $90,000 area, and altcoins practically erased all growth. The market repeated the familiar scenario of 2025: a short impulse of hope and a sharp pullback along with BTC.

In January, the market remained without a sustainable trend, and BTC fluctuated in a wide range around $90,000 with attempts to grow to the $100,000 zone and pullbacks. Altcoins, in turn, followed suit, quickly giving back impulses on declines.

Nevertheless, for Veles users, this was a suitable time to organize strategies and prepare for any market development.

Veles Statistics for January

These figures reflect the effectiveness of algorithmic trading even in moments of market uncertainty. Veles users work with bots based on clear strategies. They do not try to predict the next impulse but execute the logic embedded in the settings.

⚡️ Trading Volume: $481M

$481M ⚡️ Total User Profit: $1.94M

$1.94M ⚡️ Record Day: $252K

$252K ⚡️ Closed Deals: 1.59M

What We Added and Launched in January

Push Notifications in the Veles Mobile App

In January, we launched the first version of push notifications in the Veles mobile app. Now key notifications:

come directly to the app;

duplicate the Telegram bot;

arrive without delays so you can receive trading updates faster.

To start using this feature, make sure you have the latest version of the app installed and push notifications enabled in your phone settings.

While the crypto market remains uncertain and continues to wait for the perfect scenario, the metals market has been updating its All-Time High and maintaining an uptrend.

In response to this context, we have gathered a special collection of 5 bots for gold and silver so that users can systematically work out the movement based on backtests and clear logic while the trend is still in force.

What to Consider in the Market Right Now

January served as a good reminder of a simple thing: the market can look bullish in headlines while remaining ambiguous in fact.

Therefore, the optimal position at the start of the year is not to guess, but to prepare:

review your risk profile and limits;

check bot settings for different scenarios;

understand which strategies are suitable for a sideways market and which for a trend;

determine in advance the conditions under which you reduce risk or stop the bot.

What’s Next

For Veles, January was productive and effective! We have set the main goals and priorities for the current year and have also picked up a high pace of work in all directions. Big updates and new opportunities for systematic trading are coming soon!