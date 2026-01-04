March 2026 | Veles Monthly Recap

March was packed — for the markets and for the Veles team alike. Geopolitical turbulence kept crypto on its toes, but we didn’t slow down: 15 updates shipped, exchange integrations expanded, and new tools delivered to help you trade in any market condition.

Let’s sum up the first month of spring.

Market Overview: Between Geopolitics and Technical Analysis

March was defined by elevated uncertainty. Bitcoin started the month near the $63,000 support zone and spent several weeks consolidating in a sideways range. During this time, the S&P 500 was steadily declining, shedding trillions in market cap, while crypto held up noticeably better.

The news flow added to the volatility. The Fed’s decision to hold rates at 3.75%, Trump’s social media posts on geopolitics, and the situation in the Middle East all triggered impulsive moves of 4–15% — exactly the kind of environment algo traders can capitalize on.

By the end of the month, Bitcoin was showing resilience relative to traditional markets — a positive signal in itself, as capital rotated toward safe-haven assets.

Veles Statistics for March

Despite a challenging market backdrop, the platform posted record growth across all key metrics:

Trading volume: $334M

Total user profit: $851K

Record day: $63.9K

Closed deals: 1.21M

What We Released in March

March became one of the most productive months in Veles history — 15 updates in a single month. Here’s what made it into this recap.

Volume Spike Filter. Filters out “empty” candles and reacts to genuine volume surges — signals are now based on real market activity, not noise.

Candle Trend Indicator. Generates a signal based on a series of consecutive candles to assess current momentum. Great for confirming trade entries.

VuManChu Cipher B + Divergences. A powerful oscillator with divergence support and momentum scoring — one of the most popular tools among traders, now available directly in the Veles terminal.

Liquidation Heatmap. Displays zones of high liquidation concentration directly on the chart — helping you see where the market is likely to hunt for stop-losses.

2. Platform and Terminal

Auto Indicator Selection in the Terminal. Quickly test popular indicators with automatic results displayed on the chart. No more manual setup — the platform does it for you.

Order History in the Terminal. Past trades are now shown both in the table and directly on the chart — perfect for analyzing your trading and identifying patterns.

Bot Statistics in the Side Menu. Key bot and balance data are now available in a collapsible side panel. Pin it or hide it with one click — without breaking your focus on trading.

BitMEX Integration. We’ve added a new exchange for algorithmic trading. Even more options to diversify your strategies.

3. Bot Configurator

Indicator Selection in the Configurator. The system automatically picks the right indicator for your chosen pair and timeframe — in seconds, with no manual browsing required.

Entry and Exit Points in the Configurator. Now you can see entry and exit points for the past month before even running a backtest. Evaluate your strategy’s logic before committing time to a full calculation.

Improved Locks When Connecting API. The “By Position” lock now enables automatically when connecting an API — one step toward safer, more predictable algorithm behavior.

4. Security

Email Verification. We’ve added email address verification — another layer of account protection and the foundation for new platform features down the road.

5. Veles Mobile Apps

Major Update for Android. The new version brings bot settings preview directly in the configurator, plus 5 new indicators available on the chart. Backtests have also arrived on Android — now you can test your strategies right from your smartphone.

Upgrade for iOS. The multi-pair bot got a serious upgrade: you can now choose the pair used for signal calculation and run a backtest on a selected asset — all without leaving the app.

What’s Next

The Veles team keeps working hard so that algo trading brings you not only profit but also pleasure — even during challenging market months.

Hurry up and update our apps in the App Store and Google Play to test all the new features! See you in the April report, wishing everyone a green PNL!