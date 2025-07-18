Review of the trading bot for the HTX exchange

Trading bots have simplified and optimized trading for hundreds of thousands of crypto traders and investors.

The HTX exchange, in turn, also provides all the necessary functionality and many opportunities for launching trading bots.

What is the HTX exchange

HTX is one of the leading cryptocurrency trading platforms, giving users access to a wide list of cryptocurrencies and other instruments. Here you can trade both popular coins (BTC, ETH, USDT) and new altcoins. Among other crypto exchanges, the platform stands out for high liquidity, low fees, and a convenient interface. Through the official HTX website you can easily register on the exchange, complete HTX verification, and also figure out how to deposit to HTX and how to withdraw funds to an external wallet or card.

Today the exchange keeps up with competitors and actively supports automated trading, providing API access to the Veles platform, where you can launch HTX bots and use them for stable income. More and more crypto users are interested in how to earn on a cryptocurrency exchange, and automation becomes the most effective way and the answer to this question.

Best strategies for HTX

Automated trading on HTX is implemented using various algorithms. The Veles platform offers proven types of trading strategies optimized for this platform.

Among the most popular options:

Scalping

Frequent trades with small profit aimed at short‑term price movements. Such trades are effective on pairs with high liquidity and increased volatility.

Trend strategy

The bot determines the trend and opens trades in the direction of the dominant movement, fixing profit as the trend develops.

Arbitrage

Using the price difference between HTX and other platforms to extract profit.

The listed strategies are only the most common and make up a small part of those that exist. However, each of these strategies can be used for an HTX trading bot and adapted to the desired risk and investment horizon. Veles offers flexible settings and automatic parameter optimization for comfortable trading.



How to connect a trading bot to HTX

To start using an HTX trading bot, first register on the official HTX website and complete basic identity verification—these steps will open access to deposits/withdrawals and API work. After verification, fund your account through the “Deposit” section by selecting the desired coin and network. If you don’t know how to deposit to HTX: simply copy the wallet address and send funds from another exchange or wallet, ensuring the network is correct.

Next, in your account settings create an API key. Be sure to enable only trading permissions—without the ability to withdraw funds. Insert the received public and secret keys into your Veles dashboard. Thanks to them, the bot will get access to your account for trading but will not be able to manage assets.

After connecting the API, set your trading parameters or choose a strategy on the Veles platform. Various types of strategies are available: trend, scalping, arbitrage, DCA, GRID bots—all optimized for HTX. Configure the parameters and launch the HTX bot. Immediately after launch, the bot will begin executing trades automatically, without your direct participation.

If for any reason you need to stop operation, simply disable the strategy in the Veles interface or delete the API on HTX itself. This process is simple, safe, and lets you fully control automated trading.

Risk management in crypto trading

Unfortunately, even the most advanced HTX bots cannot deliver stable results without proper risk management. Veles takes this into account and offers automatic capital‑control tools.

Here is what is important:

Not to use all capital in one strategy/trade

Run backtests of the strategy before launching the bot

Set stop‑losses and take‑profits for the bot

Adjust the algorithm’s aggressiveness to current market volatility

Include fees and slippage when calculating profitability

If any doubts/questions arise—contact tech support

FAQ

How to deposit to HTX?

Open the “Assets” → “Deposit” tab on the official HTX website, choose the desired coin, copy the address, and send funds. Make sure you choose the correct network; otherwise the assets may be lost.

How to earn on a crypto exchange with a bot?

You launch an HTX trading bot, select a strategy, and it trades for you according to the algorithm. This approach completely removes emotions/impulsive decisions, saves time, and allows you to earn even without trading experience and free time.

Is it safe to use HTX bots?

Yes, if you use a trusted platform such as Veles. Bots do not get withdrawal access—only trading. You can disable the API, change the key, or stop the strategy at any moment.