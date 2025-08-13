Risk management in crypto trading

An important aspect of trading cryptocurrencies is the creation and subsequent adherence to risk management. As practice shows, ignoring or being negligent in this matter is likely to lead traders to losses or even complete wipeouts.

What is risk management in trading?

Risk management in trading, in simple terms, is a system of rules that allows traders to limit losses and protect their deposits. In volatile markets such as cryptocurrency, where one wrong decision can cost a significant portion of capital, the question of risk management should not even arise. This is especially true if a trader wants to take trading seriously and establish themselves in the profession. Understanding how risk management works in trading is a prerequisite for sustainable capital growth.

Why you need to consider risks in cryptocurrency

Risk management in cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly relevant due to the instability and unpredictability of this market. Without competent capital protection, a trader risks losing their deposit in just a couple of trades. The lack of loss limits, excessive risk, and ignoring entry/exit rules are the main causes of losses. It is important to remember from the outset that safe cryptocurrency trading is impossible without strict adherence to risk management principles.

Basic principles of risk management

Here are the basic principles that every trader should apply:

The 1–2% rule per trade. This rule means that the risk in a single trade should not exceed 1–2% of the total deposit.

Setting stop losses. This restriction allows you to cut your losses in advance, before the market turns against you.

Asset diversification. Distributing capital among different tokens helps reduce the overall volatility of the portfolio.

All these measures form the basis of money management rules and, accordingly, allow even a beginner to calculate risk management in trading.

Trader psychology and self-discipline

Trading psychology is just as important to success as technical analysis. Fear, greed, and the desire to “win back” can destroy even the most perfect strategy. Emotional stability, understanding your risk profile as a trader, and maintaining discipline are not just desirable, but absolutely necessary. It is self-control that allows you to stick to your strategy and not deviate from your pre-determined plan.

How to use risk management when trading with bots

Risk management in cryptocurrency trading, in automated trading, includes precise parameters: position size, entry and exit levels, maximum allowable drawdown. The bot works according to the specified conditions, but it is the trader who is responsible for setting them. You also need to determine in advance: how much capital to allocate to the bot for trading, where to set stop-loss and take-profit orders, and what loss limits are acceptable within the strategy. When trading with bots, the process of risk management is much easier, because you essentially eliminate emotional decisions and mistakes. All you need to do is have your own risk management system in place and entrust the execution to the crypto bot.

Veles platform tools for risk control

The Veles platform allows traders to effectively manage risks: set stop settings, control drawdown levels, and apply restrictions on trading volumes. The bot tracks and adjusts parameters in real time, helping to maintain control over drawdown and follow the trader's chosen risk profile. Again, this approach makes trading not only safer but also more stable in the long run. And by using backtests, most of the problems associated with not understanding where it is best to set stops/takes and the like will be solved at this stage.

Common mistakes and how to avoid them

Common mistakes made by most crypto traders include trading without stop losses, taking excessive risks on a single trade, lacking a clear strategy/diversification, and ignoring analytics. All of this leads to irreversible losses and deposit drains. To avoid this, you need to understand how to calculate risk management in trading and strictly adhere to the chosen rules. It is also essential to regularly analyze your trading mistakes and, based on this, adjust your trading system, risk management, and automated decisions. If you still have questions, please contact our technical support or other communication channels for helpful advice.

FAQ

1. How does risk management work in trading?

It allows you to limit losses, control the amount of risk, and consistently preserve capital in the long term.

2. What risk tools are available on the Veles platform?

Automatic stop losses, drawdown tracking, volume settings, and profit fixing.

3. Is it possible to trade with bots without risk management?

It is not recommended. Even if trades are executed automatically, risk parameters are still set manually. Without them, the bot can quickly “drain” all capital.