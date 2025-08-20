What is a bull run in cryptocurrency?

The term “bull run” comes from the English bull run and is used to describe a period of strong and sustained growth in the cryptocurrency market. In Russian, you can find both spellings: with one “l” — булран, and with two — буллран. Both variants are used, but the second is more common among those who refer to English-language sources.

What is a bull run in the crypto world? It is a phase when cryptocurrencies show significant growth, investors and traders become more active, newcomers enter the market en masse, and the stock market and crypto market are boosted by positive forecasts.

Reasons for the start of a bull run

A bull run in cryptocurrency is the market’s reaction to a combination of economic, political, and technological factors. Often, the launch of a bull market phase is facilitated by lower interest rates, positive regulation, institutional investments, user base growth, and technological breakthroughs, such as the introduction of Layer 2 solutions or the launch of major blockchain updates.

Historical examples of bull runs

In 2017, the bull run took place against the backdrop of the ICO boom. Bitcoin reached $20,000 at the time, and many altcoins grew tenfold or even hundredfold. At the time, it was the first large-scale cryptocurrency bubble, followed by a sharp decline.

The next bull run took place in 2020–2021 — it was triggered by institutional investments, growing interest in DeFi and NFTs, as well as the general recovery of the global economy after the pandemic. Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $69,000, and Ethereum reached $4,800. Both of these phases had a strong impact on the further development of the crypto industry.

Today, the attention of the entire crypto community is focused on the 2025 bull run. Various analysts and publications have been making predictions about the start of this event throughout the year. At the same time, they are fueling the community’s interest with questions such as “Which coin will grow the most in the 2025 bull run?”

How to recognize the beginning of a bull run

Signs that a bull run has begun often manifest themselves through market behavior. The gradual growth of Bitcoin is accompanied by an increase in total trading volume, followed by a gradual/sharp decline in Bitcoin dominance. At the same time, altcoins begin to show outperformance. Positive news about cryptocurrencies dominates the media space. Activity on Telegram and X (formerly Twitter) increases. At the same time, “fresh blood” in the form of new investors/traders is eager to enter the market, driven by fear of missing out (FOMO).

How to behave during a bull run

During a bullish trend in cryptocurrencies, it is important to remain calm and disciplined. Against the backdrop of rapid growth, it is easy to succumb to euphoria and lose control of risks. It is not worth investing your entire deposit, especially in the late stages of the market. It is recommended to fix profits in stages, not chase hyped tokens, and also follow the news and dynamics of market liquidity.

How Veles helps you trade in a bull run

When the crypto market is on the rise, manual trading becomes difficult because the market moves quickly and decisions need to be made almost instantly. This is where Veles, an automated crypto trading platform, comes in handy.

Advantages of working with Veles during the potential 2025 bull run:

Ready-made strategies for different market scenarios

Protection from emotions and automatic profit/loss fixing

API access without transferring private keys

Setting limits and stop losses

Support for multiple exchanges in one interface

Strategy testing tools (backtesting)

Bull run vs bear market

A bull run symbolizes growth, optimism, and belief in the continuation of the trend. Against this backdrop, cryptocurrency prices are actively increasing, trading volumes are growing, and investors/traders have more opportunities to earn money than at other times. A bear market, on the other hand, is characterized by falling prices, panic, and a decline in interest in crypto. As a result, many people either leave the market for an indefinite period until the next period of activity or give up crypto altogether. Therefore, understanding the difference between these phases allows you to build the right investment strategies and avoid losses.

FAQ

1. Bull run — what is it in crypto in simple terms?

It is a period of rapid growth in cryptocurrency prices when the bullish trend in crypto dominates.

2. When does a bull run begin?

After a long period of accumulation and when positive signals appear: improvement in macroeconomics, technological upgrades, institutional interest.

3. Which coin will grow the most in the 2025 bull run?

The most likely candidates are Ethereum, Solana, Toncoin, as well as promising projects in the AI, DePIN, and RWA segments.

4. How to make money on a bull run?

Buy before the peak, take profits in parts, use automatic bots, and don’t give in to emotions.

5. Is a bull run always a bubble?

Not necessarily. Sometimes growth is justified by fundamental reasons. However, the final stage of a bull run often does turn into a cryptocurrency bubble.