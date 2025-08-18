When will the off-season begin in 2025?

Since 2021, crypto investors and traders have been expecting a repeat of the market cycle in the form of an altseason. At the moment, there are many indications that this will happen in 2025, but there are also some mitigating factors.

What is an altseason?

An altseason is a period in the cryptocurrency market when altcoins (all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin) show higher growth rates than BTC itself. During this time, BTC’s dominance declines, and market participants’ capital begins to flow into projects with lower capitalization.

For traders, the 2025 altseason is not just a chance to make money, but an opportunity to maximize profits by using a more rational approach in the form of automated solutions such as trading bots.

The 2025 altseason in cryptocurrency will most likely be identical to previous ones, when many promising coins were able to grow by tens, and sometimes hundreds, of percent in a short period of time. However, such periods are short-lived, which is why it is important to enter the market at the right time and launch automated trading strategies.

When were the previous alt seasons?

Historically, major altcoin seasons have been observed after strong growth in Bitcoin, when it reaches a new price high and stabilizes.

In 2017, altcoins rose massively at the end of the year when BTC slowed down. In 2021, we saw several mini alt seasons when altcoins showed a significant advantage over Bitcoin.

Now, based on crypto market forecasts, many analysts expect that the 2025 altseason could be one of the largest in recent years, as a new wave of capital enters the market and blockchain technologies become more mature than they were before.

How to tell when an altseason is starting

There are several ways to determine altseason:

A decline in BTC dominance is perhaps the main signal that capital is flowing into altcoins.

An index or altseason indicator that tracks the growth of altcoins relative to Bitcoin.

The simultaneous growth of a large number of projects.

When you see that altcoins are starting to grow faster than BTC and their total trading volumes are increasing, this is a clear sign that when the growth of altcoins begins, it will be a matter of days rather than weeks.

How to prepare for the altseason

When the alt season is just around the corner, it is important to identify promising altcoins for 2025 in advance and build a portfolio/open positions. Then launch trading bots to automate entries and exits based on market signals. It is also worth following technical analysis and news on the top altcoins for 2025.

Automated trading will be more relevant than ever, as bots are able to react to market changes in seconds, which traders often cannot do manually. If the 2025 altseason forecast proves to be correct, a passive approach could prove too costly.

Is it safe to invest in altcoins?

The question of “how to invest in altcoins” is always associated with risks. Even if the year promises to be profitable for altcoins, it is important to keep in mind that volatility is high, growth can be followed by a decline, and coins must be chosen very carefully to avoid pump-and-dump schemes.

Risk management and the use of stop orders remain mandatory regardless of the market phase. Trading bots can help control risks, as they reduce the human factor, but remember that even they do not guarantee you 100% profit.

FAQ

1. Will there be an altseason in 2025?

According to many analysts, yes. Signs of a decline in BTC dominance and growing interest in altcoins are already visible.

2. When will the alt season start in cryptocurrency in 2025?

There are no exact dates, but indicators suggest that it could happen in the middle or end of the year.

3. What will be the best altcoin in 2025?

It depends on the sector: DeFi, AI tokens, gaming projects. You need to follow the trends.

4. How to invest in altcoins without significant risk?

Use diversification, stop losses, and automated trading strategies.

5. When will altcoins start to grow in 2025?

It usually starts shortly after the price of Bitcoin stabilizes and capital flows into altcoins.