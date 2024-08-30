August 2024 results
Cryptocurrency events
August was a difficult month for the cryptocurrency market: bitcoin started with a 25% drop. In turn, the U.S. stock market lost $2.9 trillion, the lowest since March 2020 (due to COVID-19).
- Following the drop, Binance CEO Richard Teng said that daily net inflows to the exchange totaled $1.2 billion, one of the highest in 2024.
- The buying strength was shown by long-term BTC holders, who continued to build up their holdings at a record pace, purchasing 404,448 bitcoins worth $23 billion over the month.
- The market crash caused the Fear and Greed Index to drop 17 points.
- American financial conglomerate Morgan Stanley began optionally offering its clients investments in Bitcoin ETFs.
- Spot market trading of the TON token became available on the Binance exchange.
- Inflation fell to 2.9%, which is less than expected. The previous value was 3.0%. The market reacted with growth.
- And, perhaps, the main news of the last month: Pavel Durov was detained in France. He is facing several charges regarding the moderation of the Telegram site. TON collapsed by 19%.
Veles Platform News
Let’s start with the overall figures for last month:
- The total trading volume on the Veles platform exceeded $479 million.
- Cumulatively, users earned a profit of $1.9 million. The maximum profit was reached on August 8, when users earned $355 thousand, making 62 thousand transactions.
Last month’s latest update:
- We provided an opportunity to test trading strategies over a year period.
- We added bot locks by API key for frictionless work of bots.
- We added the ability to view signals of the Mean Reverse Channel indicator in the Preview. Previously, this function was not limited to TradingView third-party indicators.
- We completed the promotion - a trader’s contest on the Bybit exchange. The prize fund amounted to 2000 USDT, which was divided among the best participants.
- We launched a joint promo with OKX exchange, giving away 50 USDT to all new users.
- We collected a selection of setups with quick take profits and for picking an asset on squeezes with backtests results for one year.
- Veles platform has partnered with BingX!
- Now our users can trade on the exchange futures, where a large number of unique trading pairs are available.
- We added new pairs on the platform: SYSUSDT, TONUSDT, DOGSUSDT, NULSUSDT.
Youtube videos:
Thank you for being with us and we wish you maximum profit! Regards Veles team.