August 2024 results

Cryptocurrency events

August was a difficult month for the cryptocurrency market: bitcoin started with a 25% drop. In turn, the U.S. stock market lost $2.9 trillion, the lowest since March 2020 (due to COVID-19).

Following the drop, Binance CEO Richard Teng said that daily net inflows to the exchange totaled $1.2 billion, one of the highest in 2024.

The buying strength was shown by long-term BTC holders, who continued to build up their holdings at a record pace, purchasing 404,448 bitcoins worth $23 billion over the month.

The market crash caused the Fear and Greed Index to drop 17 points.

American financial conglomerate Morgan Stanley began optionally offering its clients investments in Bitcoin ETFs.

Spot market trading of the TON token became available on the Binance exchange.

Inflation fell to 2.9%, which is less than expected. The previous value was 3.0%. The market reacted with growth.

And, perhaps, the main news of the last month: Pavel Durov was detained in France. He is facing several charges regarding the moderation of the Telegram site. TON collapsed by 19%.

Veles Platform News

Let’s start with the overall figures for last month:

The total trading volume on the Veles platform exceeded $479 million.

Cumulatively, users earned a profit of $1.9 million. The maximum profit was reached on August 8, when users earned $355 thousand, making 62 thousand transactions.

Last month’s latest update:

We provided an opportunity to test trading strategies over a year period.

We added bot locks by API key for frictionless work of bots.

We added the ability to view signals of the Mean Reverse Channel indicator in the Preview. Previously, this function was not limited to TradingView third-party indicators.

We completed the promotion - a trader’s contest on the Bybit exchange. The prize fund amounted to 2000 USDT, which was divided among the best participants.

We launched a joint promo with OKX exchange, giving away 50 USDT to all new users.

We collected a selection of setups with quick take profits and for picking an asset on squeezes with backtests results for one year.

Veles platform has partnered with BingX!

Now our users can trade on the exchange futures, where a large number of unique trading pairs are available.

We added new pairs on the platform: SYSUSDT, TONUSDT, DOGSUSDT, NULSUSDT.

Youtube videos:

Thank you for being with us and we wish you maximum profit! Regards Veles team.