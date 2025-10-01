Averaging by Signal on Veles: A Tool for Optimizing Trading

What is Averaging by Signal?

Averaging by Signal is an innovative method that allows you to divide your allocated funds into multiple partial orders and average them based on indicator signals. This feature will become your reliable companion, especially if you’re planning to hold positions for the long term.

Learn more in our Wiki: Trading Mode “Signal”.

Why Use Averaging?

A Unique Opportunity: No other platform offers a similar feature! Averaging by Signal helps you optimally allocate funds and increases the likelihood of more profitable trades.

Optimized Entry Points: You can average your entry price more effectively, reducing risk and building a stronger position.

Flexibility for Short-Term Trades: This feature is perfect not only for long-term investments but also for efficiently working on short-term timeframes. Now you can adapt your strategies to any market conditions.

How to Get Started?

The setup process is incredibly simple and intuitive:

Create a Bot: Log in to your Veles account and create a new trading bot. Select Trading Mode: In the settings, choose the Signal mode. This allows you to use indicator signals for averaging. Set Order Volumes: Configure the volumes for your partial orders and select the indicators you want to use. Add Filters: Optionally, add additional indicators to create a combination tailored specifically for your strategy. Backtesting: After setup, proceed to backtesting to evaluate the potential results of your bot’s performance over the selected time period.

