Veles and BingX Launch the "Wheel of Fortune": Prizes up to 1000 USDT and More

The mechanics are simple: complete tasks on the exchange, collect spins, and claim prizes — from 5 USDT cashback to 1000 USDT coin vouchers.

This is a closed event — access is available only to those trading through Veles Finance. Regular BingX users are not eligible to participate — this is an exclusive for our community.

What Can You Win?

Coin vouchers — 100 and 1000 USDT. The main prize of the event. Redeemable for real tokens credited to your funding account. After that — full freedom: spot trading, withdrawal, transfers. The top prize — a 1000 USDT coin voucher — means real tokens in your account, and that’s exactly why it’s worth collecting as many spins as possible. Bonuses of 10 and 20 USDT. Used as margin for futures trading. The bonus itself cannot be withdrawn, but any profit earned while trading with the bonus can be withdrawn without restrictions. Position vouchers — 20 and 50 USDT. Trial funds for futures: added to your margin or used to cover fees and funding. Profit from them can also be withdrawn. Cashback voucher of 5 USDT. Compensates your trading commissions.

The key point: most prizes convert into real money — either directly or through trading profits.

How to Participate?

Register for the event on the BingX promotion page. Launch Veles bots on BingX using your chosen strategy (if you’re already trading through Veles on another exchange — connect BingX as an additional one). Complete tasks on the exchange, earn spins, and spin the wheel. Collect your rewards on June 22.

How Do the Tasks Work?

Every completed task gives you spins. The more spins you have — the higher your chance of winning a major prize. Spins are awarded for registering in the event, completing KYC, making a deposit, and — most importantly — for trading volume on spot and futures: up to 6 spins for spot and up to 6 for futures.

The catch is that tasks requiring large trading volume are limited — 20 people per day on spot, 30 on futures. This isn’t a marathon — it’s a race: only those who reach the required volume first make it within the limit. A manual trader might generate 50,000 USDT in a day — if they manage it at all. A bot does it in the background while you’re busy with other things. In other words, while you go about your day, the bot builds up trading volume that automatically counts toward the event tasks. This turns participation into a virtually passive process — as long as your strategy is set up correctly.

Every USDT of trading volume now works for you twice: it generates regular trading profit and brings you closer to the next spin. Every time the bot closes a trade, you’re not only closer to profit — you’re also one step closer to your next spin of the wheel.

The full task table, volume tiers, and daily limits are available on the promotion page.

How to Increase Your Chances of Winning?

By completing all tasks, you can collect up to 15 spins throughout the entire event. Each spin is independent and the wheel resets — meaning 15 spins give you 15 separate chances to win a prize.

The logic is straightforward: the more spins you collect, the higher your overall chance of landing a major voucher. Users who hit the daily limits on trading tasks collect the maximum number of spins — and they have the best shot at the top prize of 1000 USDT.

Terms and Conditions

Event registration and task completion: from 00:00 on 15.05.2026 to 23:59 on 15.06.2026 (UTC+3)

Reward distribution: 22.06.2026 at 04:59 (UTC+3)

FAQ

1. What if I already have a BingX account?

If it’s already connected to Veles — simply register for the event on the promotion page, and your trading volume will start counting automatically. If you have an account but haven’t connected it to Veles yet — connect it via API to become eligible for the giveaway.

2. Is API connection safe?

Yes. Veles only uses API keys without withdrawal permissions — it is technically impossible to withdraw anything from the exchange. The key gives the bot the right to trade on your account according to your chosen strategy, and nothing more. Your exchange balance remains fully under your control.

3. I trade through Veles on Bybit/OKX/Hyperliquid. Is it worth connecting BingX for this event?

It is, if you plan to participate. Connecting an exchange in Veles takes just a few minutes. After that, bots will run on BingX in parallel with your main exchange, and you’ll gain access to the exclusive giveaway.

4. Do I need to trade manually to complete the tasks?

No. Veles bots generate trading volume in their normal operating mode, and that volume counts toward the event tasks. No manual involvement is required — just set up your strategy and launch the bot.

5. What if I don’t make the daily limit of 50,000 USDT?

That doesn’t mean you get nothing. The scale is cumulative: even 10 USDT of volume earns you a spin, 2,000 USDT earns you another, and so on. The limit only restricts the top tier (3 spins for large volume), but everything below remains accessible.

6. When will prizes arrive?

June 22, 2026 at 04:59 (UTC+3) — all rewards are credited simultaneously to your BingX account.