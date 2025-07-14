Bitget & Veles: trading contest with prizes

Win a share of 5,000 USDT and bonuses!

From July 15 to August 15, 2025, Bitget and Veles are launching a trading contest with a prize pool of up to 5,000 USDT and exclusive bonuses for new users. Connect, trade and claim your rewards!

✅ How to participate?

Sign up for Veles Finance if you are not already with us.

Create a trading robot to automate your strategies.

Follow the Veles referral link and open a Bitget account or connect an existing one via API.

Trade futures, achieve volumes and compete for prizes!

🏆 Rewards

A. Trading Contest

The prize pool of up to 5,000 USDT is distributed among the top 10 traders:

1st place: 40% of the pool

2nd place: 20%

3rd place: 15%

4th-10th places: share 25%

Terms and conditions:

Minimum deposit: 100 USDT.

Trading volume: from 10 million to 100 million USDT (the higher the volume, the bigger the pool - up to 5,000 USDT).

Requires ≥ 20 participants to unlock the prize pool.

B. Bonuses for new users

Registration + KYC through Veles referral link: $10 futures voucher (first 150 participants). 15 days subscription to Veles Backtests (first 50 participants). 10% discount on futures commissions (30 days).

First trade through Veles API: $30 futures bonus (first 250 participants).

Volume call (via Veles API): $50K volume → $15 bonus (150 participants). $250K volume → $30 bonus (100 participants). $500K volume → $100 bonus (50 participants).



❓ Why participate?

Flexible rewards: from bonuses for beginners to big prizes for top traders.

Veles support: our tools will help you optimize your strategies.

Skill growth: pump up your trading with automation and analytics.

⚠️ Important

The promotion is exclusive for Veles users.

Registration via Veles referral link is required.

Rewards will be credited within 14 days after the contest ends.

Bitget reserves the right to disqualify for violations (fraud, manipulation, etc.).

Don’t miss the chance to earn and pump up your strategies! Connect to Veles, trade and win!

Good luck in the contest!