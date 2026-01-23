Veles Gold Trading Bot Collection

While the crypto market in 2026 is still living off expectations and “altseason” conversations, gold is printing new ATHs and keeps moving confidently within an uptrend. This is an important signal, because this is often what markets look like when capital starts avoiding risk and seeks protection in more resilient assets.

Historically, such phases often precede stressful periods. First come nervousness and liquidity imbalances, then indices start wobbling, and after that attention and capital rotate into commodities and metals. That’s why the current gold rally is very likely not an “endless trend”, but a late-cycle impulse — after which the correction can be deep and relatively fast.

That’s exactly why the right approach here is calm and systematic: no guessing the top and no “all-in” bets.

⭐️ We’ve put together a dedicated collection of gold bots (tokenized gold: XAUT and PAXG) and one silver bot, so our users can work this trend with clear logic and backtests while the move is still underway.

Futures gold trading bots for Bybit: XAUT (Tether Gold)

Gold MRC DG Bot

A bot designed to trade a strong uptrend. It builds a position when price touches the lower boundary of a local price channel. Each subsequent order is triggered by a separate signal. It takes profit while accounting for the strong price growth over the last 24 hours.

Max trade duration (period): 28 days

Trades (period): 52

PnL for the period (with leverage): 39.4%

Max drawdown (MDD): -18.3 USDT / -6.24%

Deposit: 100 USDT (3x leverage)

Gold ADX + MFI Bot

An aggressive bot built for strong upside conditions. It forms a position using a classic grid of orders, factoring in buyer dominance during local pullbacks. It also checks that the higher timeframe is not overbought. Take-profit target is 0.7%.

Max trade duration (period): 18 days

Trades (period): 53

PnL for the period (with leverage): 52.9%

Max drawdown (MDD): -15.3 USDT / -3.11%

Deposit: 100 USDT (5x leverage)

Spot gold trading bot for OKX

OKX Spot Gold

A bot designed for “investment-style” holding. It buys the asset using a classic four-order grid on local pullbacks, with an additional check that there was no upside movement over the last 20 hours. It closes the trade while accounting for the buyer strength within the trend.

Max trade duration (year): 22 days

Trades (year): 45

PnL for the year: 13% + 1.4% in the asset

Max drawdown (MDD): -5.4 USDT / -5.48%

Deposit: 100 USDT

Alternative “bonus” bots

PAXG Long CG Bot

An aggressive PAXG trading bot using a classic four-order grid. It builds a position on local pullbacks and additionally checks that there was no price increase over the last 24 hours. Profit is taken in stages using multiple take-profit targets.

Max trade duration (year): 21 days

Trades (year): 61

PnL for the year (with leverage): 118.2%

Max drawdown (MDD): -26.7 USDT / -5.44%

Deposit: 100 USDT (5x leverage)

Silver Trend Bot

A bot with a dynamic grid. It builds a position using channel boundaries, volatility expansion, and local pullbacks. Each of the four subsequent orders is opened via a separate signal. It takes profit in line with the trend.

Important: the asset has limited historical data. Additional verification was performed using an alternative instrument.

Max trade duration (period): 3 days

Trades (period): 7

PnL for the period (with leverage): 2.78%

Max drawdown (MDD): -3.38 USDT / -3.39%

Deposit: 100 USDT (1x leverage)

What to consider before launch

All bots in this collection are built for a strong uptrend phase.

They have no stop-losses, and the logic is based on trend continuation rather than deep reversals.

It’s important to understand:

strong moves in precious metals often signal crisis-style scenarios;

bots may not withstand a deep correction — you may need to turn them off manually;

do your own research (DYOR) for each bot and asset, review backtest results and avoid overfitting;

don’t overuse leverage or oversize your deposit for a single scenario;

decide in advance under what conditions you will stop the bot if a reversal starts.

This collection is a tool to systematically work the current gold/silver trend — not a reason to “switch to metals and forget risk”.