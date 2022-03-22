Customizing the bot in the SHORT algorithm

Friends, I would like to share with you the settings of a short-bot on a spot, which allows you to work out any market movement and get a profit.

The order of actions:

1. Buy any coin, for example ETH, at the market price. The recommended amount of purchase, with which it is possible to launch the described strategy - from 200 USDT/BUSD.

2. Create a bot on the Binance Spot exchange with the algorithm “Short” according to the following settings:

Setting up a bot in the SHORT algorithm

3. We set a small overlap and 10 orders. We also used a logarithm so that more orders would be pressed to the selling point of the first order.

Setting up the bot in the SHORT 2 algorithm

4. Launching the bot

The order grid looks as follows

Setting up the bot in the SHORT 3 algorithm

Now there are 2 possible variants of events:

1 Variant

The price of ETH is growing. Orders will start to be executed, our asset will be sold off piece by piece, each sale will be made at a price higher than the price at which it was bought in the beginning. If the entire order grid is executed, you can stop the bot and manually cancel the buy order directly on the Binance exchange. As a result, the spot wallet will receive a larger amount than the one with which we started the transaction.

2 Option

The price of ETH is falling. In this case, the principle of “sell more expensive - buy back cheaper” works. The bot will first sell a part of the asset with orders at a higher price, and then on the fall it buys back the coin at a lower price, bringing income in USDT/BUSD. If the decline continues, the bot will generate revenue with each cycle.

This setup is not only applicable on ETH coin, you can also try to use this strategy on other assets.

Profit, everyone.

Veles team