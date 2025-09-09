DA VINCI MORNING Strategy

Leonardo da Vinci greeted the morning with the first rays of sunlight, when the city was still asleep and the air was clear. It was during these moments that he sketched his ideas—from flying machines to mechanical tanks—accurately visualizing each mechanism in his mind. Da Vinci Morning replicates this ritual: we track the first market impulses to find entry points before the main capital flow begins.

New entry and averaging architecture

We have retained the order grid based on the Grid Warlord principles, but simplified the mechanics of the strategy:

Keltner channel on M30

Instead of Bollinger Bands, we use the Keltner Channel, which takes ATR into account in its calculations. This smooths out extremes and allows for more accurate determination of correction boundaries.

RSI instead of CMO

Entry and averaging based on RSI (e.g., below 30) is more intuitive and reliable for most traders.

Double filtering on the lower timeframe

Each grid order is placed when two confirming signals are triggered on M1:

Breakout of the Donchian Channel — based on Dennis’s “turtles” principle, signals the start of movement.

Trend reversal according to Parabolic SAR — filters out false breakouts and noise.

Grid parameters and risk management

The order grid can be flexibly adjusted to your style and risk management. If during backtesting you notice that not all levels are triggered, adjust the number of orders, their volumes, and indents in accordance with your personal standards.

It is important to follow a few rules:

The stop loss is set at approximately the total amount allocated to the bot.

Do not allocate more than 5% of the total deposit to a single bot — this will protect your portfolio from excessive exposure.

Use trading instruments from the CoinMarketCap top 100, as shown on the Veles Finance public account.

Set a limit on the number of bots working simultaneously to diversify risks.

Example settings for getting started:

Deposit: 50 USDT (adapted to your account)

Leverage: ×10 (or at your discretion)

Margin: cross

Order 1: 0% indent, 10% volume

Orders 2–5: 6% indent, 15–30% volume

Each order is placed according to the conditions of the Keltner channel, RSI, and confirmed by two signals on M1.

Exit from position

Williams %R (M5) locks in profit when exiting the oversold zone.

Parabolic SAR (M1) confirms the reversal, protecting against premature exits.

This approach combines timely profit-taking with the opportunity to squeeze the most out of the trend.

Backtests

See how Da Vinci Morning performs on historical data:

Opportunities for optimization

The strategy provides room for experimentation:

Try different timeframes for the Keltner channel and RSI.

Experiment with alternative exit indicators and minimum P&L levels.

Decrease or increase the number of orders in the grid to find the optimal balance between risk and profit.

Da Vinci Morning is your tool for creating your own trading “workshop,” where every stroke brings you closer to perfection.

Conclusion

Da Vinci Morning combines a proven averaging grid with clear and reliable indicators. Morning market signals allow you to enter before the main wave of activity and manage risks flexibly. Just as Da Vinci used dawn for inspiration, you can use the first minutes of the session for effective trades.