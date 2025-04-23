«Galileo» strategy

Have you ever wondered about universal customization?

The cryptocurrency market is a turbulent ocean where prices rise and fall in hours. In this chaos, trading bots become a compass, picking up signals that are hard to spot. What if we take inspiration for their work from the great minds of the past?

We are starting a series of stories about trading strategies named after geniuses who changed the world. The first is the «Galileo» strategy, inspired by Galileo Galilei, whose observational skills can help us find opportunities in price downturns. Ready to experiment? Then hit the road!

The Art of Observation and Price Declines

Galileo Galilei looked at the stars and saw what others ignored. His telescope and experiments with falling bodies taught him to trust facts, not dogma. In a crypto market where prices can collapse in minutes, the Galileo Galilei strategy is your tool to see opportunities in collapses.

How does it work? It’s an affordable algorithm suitable for deposits from $1 to $200+ dollars for anyone to try. It’s based on the indicators we covered earlier:

Here are its tools:

Bollinger Bands (1 hour): they create a price corridor. Touching the lower band is a buy signal, touching the upper band is a sell signal. The hourly timeframe removes market noise.

CMO (Chande Momentum Oscillator, 30 minutes, < -55): The oscillator catches market momentum. A value below -55 indicates slightly oversold and a possible reversal.

ADX (Average Directional Index, 30 minutes, > 35): confirms the strength of the trend. A reading above 35 indicates a sustained strong move.

Parabolic SAR (5 minutes): SAR points show the trend direction. A bottom-up move is a buy, a top-down move is a sell. The 5-minute SAR reacts to rapid changes.

To exit trades, SuperTrend (1 minute) is used, which signals a trend reversal, helping to lock in profits or minimize losses. Want more profit? Try SuperTrend at 5 minutes or channel indicators such as Donchian Channels, but be sure to backtest the strategy.

This combination makes «Galileo» as versatile as a map for navigating the market. But how does it work with different assets? Let’s take a look.

Versatility in action

We tested «Galileo» on eight cryptocurrencies - from the young and bold to the established leaders. Here they are and their features:

Aptos (APT): the blockchain of 2022 - prices are jumping like a ride.

XRP (XRP): Ripple token, stable but sensitive to news of SEC litigation.

Cardano (ADA): a platform for long-term investors with smooth movements.

Chainlink (LINK): an oracle that reacts to news about partnerships.

Sui (SUI): a 2023 blockchain full of volatility.

Ethereum (ETH): the foundation of DeFi, combining liquidity and moderate bounces.

BNB (BNB): a Binance token, reliable but sensitive to exchange news.

Bitcoin (BTC): the market leader, setting the tone for all.

Bechtests revealed:

These results are like beacons in the night. For Ethereum, we lowered the leverage to x7 to reduce the margin burden, while for BNB we raised it to x12, catching more profits. Bitcoin with x10 leverage showed strong but subdued growth. “Galileo adapts to each asset.

Adaptation: customize your path

«Galileo» is not a strict law, but a flexible tool. Here’s how to customize it for you:

Change filters: for volatile coins like SUI, you can increase the CMO to -60 to catch strong reversals. For calm ones like ADA, you can lower the ADX to 25 to catch early trends.

Adjust overlap: on less liquid assets like LINK, increase the distance between orders and allocate volumes based on risk.

Control risk: a 10% stop loss is a great place to experiment, but you can reduce or remove it. Watch the news - it can shake up the market.

Play with leverage: if the MAE (maximum adverse excursion) is less than the deposit, increase leverage, as with BNB. If it’s more, decrease it, like with Ethereum, to keep the balance.

To exit trades, experiment: SuperTrend at 5 minutes will give fewer false signals, and channel indicators can help you find more interesting exit points.

Recommendations for starting out:

Manage risks: don’t allocate more than 1% of your deposit to one bot.

Control volumes: use a limit on the number of bots in trades to avoid excessive risk.

Trust the system: follow the strategy and keep emotions in check.

Learn «Galileo» from the backtests above or run new ones, customizing the strategy to suit your goals.

Your cryptocosmos is waiting

Galileo Galilei saw Jupiter’s satellites when others were looking into the void. His approach - observe, analyze, experiment - comes to life in the Galileo Galileo strategy. This is your first step into the world of trading discovery, where universal settings work on different assets. Change parameters, test, look for your opportunities. Like Galileo, you can find your star in the crypto market.

Follow our stories - new strategies inspired by great minds are ahead. Onward to new horizons!