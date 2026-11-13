NVIDIA stock has been falling since early October, and on November 12 the company announced that Jensen Huang had resigned. Can you make money when the price moves this hard without predicting where it goes next? You can, if a bot trades instead of you: we tested three Veles bots on NVDA on historical data, and all three ended in profit — one of them makes money when the price falls.

Below you’ll find out why NVIDIA stock got cheaper, which bot suits you, and how much money to keep on the exchange so the bot survives a drawdown. Near the end — the Veles rule for choosing a balance for bots without a stop-loss.

NVIDIA stock bots: results

Bot Direction Net profit MAE to deposit Deals NVDA Long EMA long 48% 33% 204 NVDA Long RSI long 38% 23% 79 NVDA Short SrgArt short 37% 10% 198

How to read the table

Net profit — how much the bot earned relative to its deposit after exchange fees.

— how much the bot earned relative to its deposit after exchange fees. MAE to deposit — maximum adverse excursion, the largest floating loss: how deep an open deal went into the red, as a percentage of the deposit. MAE tells you how much money to keep on the exchange.

All three bots trade the NVDA/USDT perpetual futures contract on Bybit with a 100 USDT deposit and x5 leverage, without a stop-loss. We tested them on tick data from May 6 to November 13, 2026 — over this time NVDA/USDT fell by 14%. There is no earlier data: Bybit launched this contract in May.

Why NVIDIA stock fell: the NVIDIA CEO resigned

In early October NVIDIA stock hit a record high and then started to fall: investors began to doubt that companies would keep raising their AI spending at the same pace. On November 8 Jensen Huang admitted in a letter to employees to a relationship with a former Megaspeed executive whom, according to US media, US intelligence believes was recruited by Chinese intelligence. The board opened an independent investigation, and on Monday, November 9, NVIDIA shares closed 4% lower.

On November 11 the board accepted Huang’s resignation as CEO, and on November 12 NVIDIA announced it in a press release. Huang had led the company for 33 years, since its founding. CFO Colette Kress became interim CEO, and the board is searching for a permanent CEO among internal and external candidates.

On November 12, after the news, the NVDA/USDT contract on Bybit dropped to almost $149 — lower than on any day since trading opened.

NVIDIA stock trading bot: which one to choose

Veles bots trade stocks through futures: the bot opens a deal on the stock price going up or down. Choose a bot by the drawdown you are ready to sit through.

1. You don’t want to lose money

NVDA Short SrgArt — a bot on NVDA, Bybit exchange, x5 leverage, no stop-loss, trades short.

MAE — 10% of the deposit, the smallest drawdown in the selection

net profit — 37% in six months

198 deals, every completed deal closed in profit

This is shorting NVIDIA stock with a bot: the bot sells when the SrgArt DiverX indicator finds a bearish divergence — the price makes a new high while the MACD oscillator does not. If the price moves against the deal, the bot adds grid orders and then closes the whole position at take-profit. At the end of the test the bot still had an open deal with a small loss.

2. You don’t want the deposit tied up in deals all the time

NVDA Long RSI — a bot on NVDA, Bybit exchange, x5 leverage, no stop-loss, trades long.

in deals 25% of the test time, less than the other bots

net profit — 38%

79 deals, an average deal lasts more than a day

The bot enters rarely: RSI has to show oversold conditions, the SuperTrend filter on the 4-hour chart has to allow the entry, and the VMC Divergence indicator has to confirm a reversal. The bot also averages down only on indicator signals, and it exits when the volume spike detector shows a spike and the deal has already reached the minimum profit. At the end of the test the bot had an open deal with a floating loss of 21% of the deposit: before you launch the bot, open the backtest and look at how that deal developed.

3. You are ready to sit through a long drawdown for maximum profit

NVDA Long EMA — a bot on NVDA, Bybit exchange, x5 leverage, no stop-loss, trades long, isolated margin.

net profit — 48%, the best result in the selection

MAE — 33% of the deposit

the longest deal lasted 16 days

The bot buys short dips: on the 3-minute chart the price drops below the fast EMA moving average, while the ROC indicator keeps the bot out during a sharp fall. The bot averages down with two grid orders and closes the deal at a small take-profit, so an average deal lasts about half a day. All 204 deals closed in profit.

If you are launching a stock bot for the first time, start with the short bot from the first item: it has the smallest drawdown and makes money when the price falls.

NVDA/USDT: US stock futures for USDT

NVDA/USDT is a Bybit perpetual futures contract on the price of NVIDIA stock. You don’t buy NVDA shares and don’t become a shareholder: you open a deal on the price going up or down and get your profit or loss in USDT. That’s why US stock futures don’t require a brokerage account — a Bybit account is enough.

Veles bots trade these futures the same way they trade crypto: you choose the pair, deposit, and leverage, and the bot enters and exits by its own rules. If you want to buy the shares themselves or a stock token rather than trade futures, read our article “US stocks on a crypto exchange: xStocks, Bybit, Hyperliquid, and Veles bots”.

How much to keep on the exchange for NVIDIA stock bots

On cross margin the balance should be larger than the bot’s deposit: if a deal goes into the red, the free money keeps the exchange from liquidating the position. The rules come from the Veles help center and depend on the margin type.

Bots on cross margin without a stop-loss — both bots from the first two items:

if MAE is less than the deposit, keep deposit × 2 on the exchange;

if MAE is greater than the deposit, keep MAE × 2;

if you run several bots, the sum of their MAE should be no more than half of the balance.

Both bots have MAE below the deposit, so keep 200 USDT for each.

Bot on isolated margin — the bot from the third item. If the exchange liquidates the position of a bot on isolated margin, you lose its entire deposit — 100 USDT. We recommend keeping enough money on the exchange for such a loss to stay within 1% of the balance, which is 10,000 USDT. A backtest may not show a liquidation on isolated margin, so check it with Bybit’s formula.

How to launch an NVIDIA stock bot

Sign up on Bybit and top up your account with USDT. Connect Bybit to Veles with an API key — follow the help center guide. Open the bot’s backtest from the link in the table. Click “Edit bot”. Check the deposit and leverage: with a different deposit or leverage the result will be different. Top up the balance by the rule from the section above and launch the bot.

In the Backtests section you can test other bots on stocks and crypto too. If you don’t have a Veles account yet, sign up.

FAQ 01 Why did NVIDIA stock fall? Investors started selling the shares because of the investigation around Jensen Huang, and on November 11 he resigned as CEO. Even before that the stock had been falling as investors began to doubt the pace of AI spending. 02 Who is the NVIDIA CEO now? The interim CEO is CFO Colette Kress. The board is searching for a permanent CEO. 03 How to make money when NVIDIA stock falls? Open a deal on the price falling — a short — on the NVDA/USDT futures contract. The Veles bot NVDA Short SrgArt does it for you: it earned 37% of its deposit over the six-month test. 04 How does shorting a stock work in a bot? The bot opens a futures sale and closes it with a purchase at a lower price. The price difference is the profit. If the price rises, the bot adds grid orders and waits for the price to return to the take-profit. 05 What is the NVIDIA stock forecast? We don’t make forecasts. The bots in this article don’t need one: they enter on indicator signals and trade both long and short. Keep in mind that NVIDIA will publish its quarterly report on November 17, and the price may move sharply that day. 06 Do I need a broker to trade NVIDIA stock? No. The NVDA/USDT contract trades on Bybit for USDT; an exchange account and a Veles connection via API key are enough. 07 How much money do I need to launch a bot on NVDA? For a bot on cross margin without a stop-loss, keep two of the bot’s deposits on the exchange — 200 USDT for a 100 USDT deposit. 08 Can I run all three bots on one balance? The two cross-margin bots — yes: their combined MAE is less than half of a 400 USDT balance. The isolated-margin bot follows a different rule: on liquidation it loses its entire deposit, so keep a hundred times its deposit on the exchange — 10,000 USDT.

This article is not individual investment advice. Backtest results are based on historical data and do not guarantee the same profit in the future. Trading futures with leverage can lead to the loss of your deposit.