Crypto.com grid bots are live on Veles, and they trade both sides of the range. Run grids on USD-settled perpetual futures in Neutral, Long or Short mode with up to 500 orders and 1x–100x leverage, and let indicators decide when the grid starts.

Veles grids trade futures on Crypto.com Exchange via API and in Veles Broker, our own futures trading account. Binance, OKX, BingX, Gate, HTX, Hyperliquid and BloFin are planned.

Crypto.com futures grid bots in three modes

A grid bot splits a price range into levels and trades the swings between them. On Crypto.com Exchange, Veles grids run in three modes: Neutral trades both ways, Long buys below the price, and Short sells above it. We cover the logic of each mode in our guide to how Veles grid bots work. If you’re still choosing a strategy, see DCA vs. grid bots: which is better.

What you can set

Range: set it manually or drag the bounds on the TradingView chart, with the distance from the current price shown live.

set it manually or drag the bounds on the TradingView chart, with the distance from the current price shown live. Density: up to 500 orders per grid, or a fixed step in percent. Keep the step above round-trip fees, or they will eat the profit of every cycle.

up to 500 orders per grid, or a fixed step in percent. Keep the step above round-trip fees, or they will eat the profit of every cycle. Leverage: 1x–100x depending on the pair, with isolated or cross margin.

1x–100x depending on the pair, with isolated or cross margin. Signal filters: the grid starts only when conditions on your indicators trigger, for example price crossing above the upper Bollinger Band AND a MACD crossover. Conditions combine into AND / OR groups.

the grid starts only when conditions on your indicators trigger, for example price crossing above the upper Bollinger Band AND a MACD crossover. Conditions combine into AND / OR groups. Order table: see each order’s number, volume, price and notional value, with the average price and the total at the bottom.

Crypto.com’s built-in grid bot vs. Veles

The exchange already has its own grid trading bot on the spot market. It’s free, offers Auto and Manual setup and arithmetic or geometric grids. An optional stop-loss and take-profit are available only in Manual mode. Veles is built for a different job: trading futures grids.

Built-in grid bot Veles grid bot Market Spot, optional margin USD-settled perpetual futures Grid direction Spot range (buy low, sell high) Neutral, Long or Short Leverage Margin where available 1x–100x, isolated or cross Entry and exit Manual start; stop-loss and take-profit in Manual mode Entry on indicator signals, manual close Setup Auto or Manual TradingView chart, order table Bot fee None 20% of gross profit per cycle, max 50 USDT a month Exchanges Crypto.com only Crypto.com, Veles Broker, more planned

Choose the built-in bot for simple spot grid strategies with a hard stop. Use Veles to trade a range from the short side, add leverage or start grids on signals.

Judge a grid by maximum floating loss, not win rate

Grid trading is a range strategy, and it can lose money when the price trends. Without a stop-loss, a grid only closes cycles in profit, so a perfect win rate comes by design. The real risk is drawdown. A grid can close hundreds of profitable cycles in a row and still carry a deep floating loss.

A breakout in the grid’s favor closes all cycles and leaves you flat. A breakout against it fills that side, and the loss scales with every step; with leverage, liquidation comes into play. There’s no global stop-loss yet, so close the position manually. Isolated margin caps the exposure per bot. To size your balance so a drawdown doesn’t end in liquidation, see how much to keep on the exchange for futures bots.

Connect your grid bot to Crypto.com Exchange

Automated trading runs on your Exchange balance, not your App balance.

Open and verify an Exchange account, then fund it or transfer from the App. In Veles, open the Crypto.com Futures key form and copy the IP addresses. On Crypto.com, go to Profile → Manage Account → API Management and create a key with trading on, withdrawals off and those IP addresses in the allowlist. Paste the API key and secret into the Veles form and save it. Set up a grid on your trading pair and launch it. Track cycles on the web or in the Veles app for iOS and Android.

Funds never leave the exchange: the key only lets Veles place orders for your trading strategy and doesn’t allow withdrawals.

No Crypto.com account? Run the same grid in Veles Broker, a futures trading account you open, fund and manage right in your Veles dashboard. After verification, the API key is created and connected automatically. You can top up with USDT from your wallet or buy it with a card through a partner exchange, starting from 10 USDT.

Fees

We take 20% of gross profit per closed cycle, before exchange fees, capped at 50 USDT a month across all futures bots, grid and DCA combined. No profit, no fee. Trading fees and funding are charged by Crypto.com Exchange under its own schedule. Grid bots running through Veles Broker carry no Veles fee. The bot builder and terminal are free.

What’s next

A spot grid without leverage is in development, along with Smart fill, which will set the range and grid from current volatility in one click.

FAQ 01 Does Crypto.com have futures grid bots? The exchange’s built-in grid bot trades spot. Futures grids on the exchange are available through Veles via an API key. 02 Is the Veles grid bot spot or futures? Perpetual futures for now. A spot grid without leverage is in development. 03 How is it different from Crypto.com’s built-in grid bot? The built-in bot runs spot grids for free and has an optional stop-loss in Manual mode. Ours runs futures grids in Neutral, Long and Short modes, with leverage and signal-based entries, and you can manage it alongside your other exchanges. 04 Can I run a Veles grid bot without a Crypto.com account? Yes. Open a Veles Broker account: it’s a futures trading account managed from your Veles dashboard, and the API key is connected automatically after verification. 05 Can I use it with the Crypto.com App? No, only with the Exchange. Move funds from the App to your Exchange account first. 06 Can the bot close a grid on a signal? No. Indicator signals only start the grid; you close the position manually. 07 Can a futures grid bot lose money? Yes. If the price breaks out against the grid, the floating loss grows with every step, and leverage adds liquidation risk. 08 Do I need a subscription? No. We take 20% of gross profit per closed cycle, capped at 50 USDT a month across all futures bots.

This material is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. Past results, including backtests, do not guarantee future returns. Trading cryptocurrency and futures involves a high risk of losing capital.