Crypto.com grid bots are live on Veles, and they trade both sides of the range. Run grids on USD-settled perpetual futures in Neutral, Long or Short mode with up to 500 orders and 1x–100x leverage, and let indicators decide when the grid starts.
Veles grids trade futures on Crypto.com Exchange via API and in Veles Broker, our own futures trading account. Binance, OKX, BingX, Gate, HTX, Hyperliquid and BloFin are planned.
Crypto.com futures grid bots in three modes
A grid bot splits a price range into levels and trades the swings between them. On Crypto.com Exchange, Veles grids run in three modes: Neutral trades both ways, Long buys below the price, and Short sells above it. We cover the logic of each mode in our guide to how Veles grid bots work. If you’re still choosing a strategy, see DCA vs. grid bots: which is better.
What you can set
- Range: set it manually or drag the bounds on the TradingView chart, with the distance from the current price shown live.
- Density: up to 500 orders per grid, or a fixed step in percent. Keep the step above round-trip fees, or they will eat the profit of every cycle.
- Leverage: 1x–100x depending on the pair, with isolated or cross margin.
- Signal filters: the grid starts only when conditions on your indicators trigger, for example price crossing above the upper Bollinger Band AND a MACD crossover. Conditions combine into AND / OR groups.
- Order table: see each order’s number, volume, price and notional value, with the average price and the total at the bottom.
Crypto.com’s built-in grid bot vs. Veles
The exchange already has its own grid trading bot on the spot market. It’s free, offers Auto and Manual setup and arithmetic or geometric grids. An optional stop-loss and take-profit are available only in Manual mode. Veles is built for a different job: trading futures grids.
|Built-in grid bot
|Veles grid bot
|Market
|Spot, optional margin
|USD-settled perpetual futures
|Grid direction
|Spot range (buy low, sell high)
|Neutral, Long or Short
|Leverage
|Margin where available
|1x–100x, isolated or cross
|Entry and exit
|Manual start; stop-loss and take-profit in Manual mode
|Entry on indicator signals, manual close
|Setup
|Auto or Manual
|TradingView chart, order table
|Bot fee
|None
|20% of gross profit per cycle, max 50 USDT a month
|Exchanges
|Crypto.com only
|Crypto.com, Veles Broker, more planned
Choose the built-in bot for simple spot grid strategies with a hard stop. Use Veles to trade a range from the short side, add leverage or start grids on signals.
Judge a grid by maximum floating loss, not win rate
Grid trading is a range strategy, and it can lose money when the price trends. Without a stop-loss, a grid only closes cycles in profit, so a perfect win rate comes by design. The real risk is drawdown. A grid can close hundreds of profitable cycles in a row and still carry a deep floating loss.
A breakout in the grid’s favor closes all cycles and leaves you flat. A breakout against it fills that side, and the loss scales with every step; with leverage, liquidation comes into play. There’s no global stop-loss yet, so close the position manually. Isolated margin caps the exposure per bot. To size your balance so a drawdown doesn’t end in liquidation, see how much to keep on the exchange for futures bots.
Connect your grid bot to Crypto.com Exchange
Automated trading runs on your Exchange balance, not your App balance.
- Open and verify an Exchange account, then fund it or transfer from the App.
- In Veles, open the Crypto.com Futures key form and copy the IP addresses.
- On Crypto.com, go to Profile → Manage Account → API Management and create a key with trading on, withdrawals off and those IP addresses in the allowlist.
- Paste the API key and secret into the Veles form and save it.
- Set up a grid on your trading pair and launch it. Track cycles on the web or in the Veles app for iOS and Android.
Funds never leave the exchange: the key only lets Veles place orders for your trading strategy and doesn’t allow withdrawals.
No Crypto.com account? Run the same grid in Veles Broker, a futures trading account you open, fund and manage right in your Veles dashboard. After verification, the API key is created and connected automatically. You can top up with USDT from your wallet or buy it with a card through a partner exchange, starting from 10 USDT.
Fees
We take 20% of gross profit per closed cycle, before exchange fees, capped at 50 USDT a month across all futures bots, grid and DCA combined. No profit, no fee. Trading fees and funding are charged by Crypto.com Exchange under its own schedule. Grid bots running through Veles Broker carry no Veles fee. The bot builder and terminal are free.
What’s next
A spot grid without leverage is in development, along with Smart fill, which will set the range and grid from current volatility in one click.
FAQ
This material is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. Past results, including backtests, do not guarantee future returns. Trading cryptocurrency and futures involves a high risk of losing capital.