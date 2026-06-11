You don’t have to tune your trading bot settings by hand — you can find ready-made ones in the Veles backtest archive.

Manual parameter tuning looks like this: change a value, run a backtest, wait for the result — and start over again. One working setup takes weeks, even though another trader may have already tested the same idea on the same pair. The archive lets you start from their result.

We have opened an archive of the best backtests of the best Veles strategies. You can filter the results by 18 metrics: return, win rate, MAE, exchange, trading pair, leverage, deal duration, backtest period, grid type, take-profit and stop-loss type, Profit Factor, Recovery Factor and more.

What you can do in the backtest archive

select backtests by freshness, history period and number of deals — for intraday or long-term trading;

narrow the search by exchange, direction, leverage and trading pairs;

find strategies with the grid, take-profit and stop-loss type you need;

filter out everything that fails your risk control: drawdown, win rate, Profit Factor and Recovery Factor;

copy the settings of the bot you found and refine them with new backtests.

All of this is done in the Veles interface, with no programming.

For example, we have selected the bots from the article “Veles bots for trading S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, and Russell indices” for the backtest archive.

Who the archive is for

those who spend weeks tuning trading bot parameters by hand;

those who trade systematically and regularly optimize their algorithms;

those looking for ready-made bot settings for their exchange and pair.

How to open the archive

The backtest archive is available on the Pro and Quant subscriptions. You can open the archive in your personal account.

This material is for information purposes only and is not individual investment advice. Bot results on historical data do not guarantee similar returns in the future. Trading cryptocurrency and futures involves a high risk of capital loss.