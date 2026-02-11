Can you make money on Anthropic stock without a brokerage account with access to Nasdaq? You can trade its price on a crypto exchange, and Veles already has a bot for that. In the backtest, it did not close a single trade at a loss over six months.

Below you’ll find out how the IPO went, how the ANTUSDT futures contract differs from the stock, and how to launch the bot on Bybit. Closer to the end, you’ll find our rule for choosing how much to keep on the exchange for a bot.

Anthropic, the developer of the Claude AI model, went public on Nasdaq on November 19, 2026. The shares were priced at $83 each, and the company raised $81 billion. This is the largest IPO in history.

The stock opened 34% above the IPO price, and by the close it had slipped to $97. The shares ended their first day up 17%. At the closing price, the market valued Anthropic at about $1.75 trillion.

Anthropic stock — the ANT ticker and where to trade it

Anthropic shares trade on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT. You can buy the shares themselves through a broker with access to the US market.

The second option is to trade the share price on a crypto exchange through a perpetual futures contract. On Bybit, this is the ANTUSDT contract. It doesn’t give you ownership of the shares, voting rights or dividends. In return, the contract trades around the clock, lets you open trades on both rising and falling prices, and its profit and loss are counted in USDT.

Bybit launched this contract in July, before Anthropic went public. Back then it was called ANTHROPICUSDT and tracked the implied valuation of a private company, which is how pre-IPO futures work. On November 16, the exchange renamed the contract to ANTUSDT and adjusted its price for the split. We covered pre-IPO futures in more detail in our article about SpaceX and OpenAI.

A Veles bot for trading Anthropic futures

ANTHROPIC/USDT LONG — a bot for Anthropic, OKX exchange, x2 leverage, cross margin, no stop-loss.

Net profit of 28% over six months — 14 USDT on a 50 USDT deposit

Maximum floating loss (MAE) of 12% of the deposit

56 trades, all closed in profit

The longest trade lasted 12 hours, and the bot spent 2% of the time in trades

The bot opens a long when the price closes above the EMA moving average, the ADX indicator shows a strong trend and ATR shows elevated volatility. The CCI indicator must stay low so that the bot doesn’t enter at a local high. If the price moves against the position, the bot buys more with four orders, and each one fires only when RSI drops below a set threshold. The bot closes the trade when a candle closes above the upper Bollinger Band, provided the profit has reached a set minimum.

The backtest covers the entire history of the contract on OKX, from May 7 to November 19, the moment of the first trade in the shares on Nasdaq. During this whole period, the futures price reflected investor expectations rather than the share price. Once trading on Nasdaq began, the price may behave differently, so test the bot on fresh data before launching it.

On the backtest page, Buy & Hold shows −93%, but this figure is distorted. On June 29, the contract price on OKX fell roughly tenfold in a single day, and Buy & Hold counts this jump as a decline. Without it, the price fell by about a quarter over the period, while the bot earned 28% over the same time.

How to launch a bot for Anthropic on Bybit

Sign up on Bybit and connect an API key to Veles following the guide. When creating the binding, set up the “By position” locks. Open the bot’s backtest and click “Edit bot”. Select the Bybit exchange and the ANT/USDT pair. Run a backtest on Bybit to test the bot on this exchange’s data. Check the deposit and leverage, then top up your balance according to the rule in the next section.

If you don’t have a Bybit account, you can trade through Veles Broker. This is a Bybit subaccount that you manage from your Veles dashboard. It opens after identity verification (KYC), and an API key for bots is created along with it automatically.

How much to keep on the exchange

The bot runs on cross margin without a stop-loss, so the amount on the exchange is chosen based on the MAE from the backtest.

If the MAE is less than the bot’s deposit, keep the deposit × 2 on the exchange.

If the MAE is greater than the deposit, keep the MAE × 2.

If you run several bots, the sum of their MAE should not exceed half of your balance.

ANTHROPIC/USDT LONG has an MAE of 12% of the deposit, so a bot with a 50 USDT deposit needs 100 USDT on the exchange.

The ANTUSDT price moves sharply. By the morning of November 20, the futures contract on Bybit had dropped 14% in 24 hours. Don’t set high leverage, and start with a small deposit.

More ready-made strategies with backtests are collected in the “Backtests” section. If you don’t use Veles yet, sign up and pick a bot for your exchange.

FAQ 01 When did Anthropic go public? Anthropic shares started trading on Nasdaq on November 19, 2026. 02 What is Anthropic’s stock ticker? ANT on Nasdaq. The perpetual futures contract on the share price is called ANTUSDT on Bybit and ANTHROPIC/USDT on OKX. 03 How much does Anthropic stock cost? The shares were priced at $83 at the IPO and closed their first trading day at $97. Check the current price on Nasdaq or in the exchange terminal. 04 How do I buy Anthropic stock? The shares themselves are bought through a broker with access to Nasdaq. On a crypto exchange, you don’t buy shares but a futures contract on their price. 05 Can I buy Claude stock? No. Claude is an AI model, not a company. It is developed by Anthropic, and that company’s shares trade under the ticker ANT. 06 How is the ANTUSDT futures contract different from Anthropic stock? The contract doesn’t give you ownership of the shares, voting rights or dividends. In return, it trades around the clock, lets you profit from both rising and falling prices, and its profit and loss are counted in USDT. 07 Can I trade Anthropic without an exchange account? Yes, through Veles Broker. This is a Bybit subaccount that you manage from your Veles dashboard. It opens after identity verification (KYC). 08 How much money do I need to launch a bot for Anthropic? The ANTHROPIC/USDT LONG bot was tested with a 50 USDT deposit. We recommend keeping 100 USDT on the exchange for it.

This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute individual investment advice. Leveraged futures trading involves a high risk of losing funds. Backtest results do not guarantee similar returns in the future.