GRASS Listing: Everything you need to know

October 28 saw the long-awaited listing of the DePIN (decentralized physical infrastructure network) project Grass, launching on January 17, 2023. About 1.5 million users received airdrop, sharing 10% of the total offering (1 billion tokens). The $Grass token placement took place on major exchanges such as Bybit, OKX, Gate.io, HTX, Bing X, Bitget, Kucoin, MEXC.

About the Grass project

Grass is an initiative from the field of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). The application allows users to monetize unused internet bandwidth by channeling it to train artificial intelligence. Anonymized user data is collected through network nodes or a Chrome browser extension. In turn, the project rewards participants with points that can be exchanged for $GRASS tokens on the Solana blockchain network.

To join the project, the user is only required to install the browser extension or app and ensure the device is functioning. No additional actions or significant time investment will be required.

The total investment in the project amounted to $4.5 million, and its investors include well-known venture capital funds such as Polychain Capital and Delphi Ventures.

How to withdraw Grass to your wallet or exchange?

Withdraw $Grass tokens to your wallet:

1. On the application website in the personal cabinet and on the token branding page you need to connect your Solana blockchain wallet (Phantom, Solflare, Backpack and other wallets will do)

2. Go to the tokenization page (*for users from Russia, the page opens only with a connected VPN service, the best way to connect is through the UK). If you are eligible to receive tokens, the Claim button will be displayed when you connect your wallet. If not, it means that you did not fulfill the two main criteria for receiving airdrop tokens:

- you needed to have more than 500 earned points in total

- your Solana wallet had to be connected to the app before October 14.

3. you need to click on the Claim button, after which the window with transaction confirmation will be displayed in the wallet connected to the site (the wallet should have some $SOL tokens to pay the network commission)

4. After successful branding procedure, tokens in full will arrive to your wallet.

Withdraw $Grass tokens from the wallet to your exchange account:

1. Go to the exchange where you want to send tokens, go to the Deposit section, enter the name of $Grass token in the search, click on it, then the address to which you want to send them will be displayed.

2. In the wallet where the tokens are located, you need to go to the Withdrawal section, select the $Grass token for withdrawal, specify the amount and enter the address for the deposit you received on the exchange.

Important: Before sending, check if the address is correct, if it does not match, the tokens will not come to your account and will be irretrievably lost.

3. Confirm the transaction to send tokens to the exchange by paying the network commission.

Grass token price on exchanges

At the time of listing, the price per $Grass token ranged from $0.8 to $1. After the listing, the price dropped to $0.65 in the moment. A large number of users who received airdrop probably decided to sell their tokens immediately on the listing, which caused the asset’s price to decline after the listing, but then the asset rose in value for several days in a row. At the moment (November 2, 2024), the rate is firmly above the strong $1 mark and is trading in the range of $1.5-2 per token. The peak price (all time high-ATH) of the asset for all time past is - $1.98, the minimum (all time low-ATL) is - $0.65. The volatility of the coin and trading volumes are still high, so it is worth to be especially careful when making trading decisions and observe the risks involved.

What is the fee for withdrawing Grass?

Token branding fee:

The token branding commission during times of heavy blockchain load was 0.002-0.005 $SOL (approximately 0.3-1$), during hours of less network load this number will be lower.

Commission for token withdrawal to exchanges:

The withdrawal fee to exchanges is a paltry 0.00001-0.00005 $SOL (less than a cent).

Conclusion

Project Grass organized one of the most significant airdrops this year, and the first season of forming points, which lasted about a year, has come to an end. 10% of the total token supply was allocated for this phase, and participants received their rewards for installing the extension and actively using their devices. However, this does not mean the end of bonuses for participants, as the second season, according to the tokenomics of the project, provides 17% of the total supply of tokens for similar actions. Therefore, it is important not to miss such opportunities and follow the project updates.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which exchange has Grass been listed on and where else can it be listed?

Grass was listed on most major exchanges such as Bybit, OKX, Gate.io, HTX, Bing X, Bitget, Kucoin, MEXC. In the future, the listing of $Grass token is also possible on Binance exchange, as it has repeatedly hinted about the presence of interest in the project in its Twitter.

2. On which crypto exchanges is Grass passive earnings available?

After the listing, only Gate.io added a token to generate passive income within the exchange under Simple Earn.

3. Who could get airdrop from Grass?

To qualify for the tokens you had to have a minimum of 500 points (in any of the 9 stages allotted for earning points) and connect your Solana wallet in the app before October 14.

4. Can I participate in the project after the listing?

Immediately after the end of season 1 and listing season 2 begins, in which 17% of the total supply of coins is allocated for community rewards.

5. Where can I get $SOL token to pay the commission for branding and withdrawing tokens to the exchange?

Solana tokens for paying the commission can be purchased on one of the many centralized crypto exchanges.