How to Choose the Best Exchange for Hamster Kombat

September 26 will be a very significant day for the Hamster Kombat project. On this date, the coins will be airdroped to users and the HMSTR token will be listed on all partner exchanges.

Listing the token after distribution through airdrop gives users the option to exchange it either for stablecoins or any cryptocurrency whose quotes will be available on the exchange. To learn more about the hamster listing.

Which exchanges will be available to buy and sell the HMSTR token?

As soon as the airdrop of the coins and their instant listing happens - tokens are expected to be listed on the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bybit

OKX

Binance

BingX

Gate.io

Bitget

KuCoin

After the listing of the coins, a sharp spike in trading volumes is expected on the exchanges where the token will be listed. Market participants should be cautious and ready for any price outcomes.

To understand for yourself on which exchange your tokens will be bought or sold, you should consider several factors:

Exchange commissions. Each cryptocurrency exchange takes a percentage of the transaction amount, which is their main income. Not all exchanges have the same % of commission, so it is worth considering this factor. Trading volume. If this indicator is high, it means that the exchange is in demand among market participants and it will be easy to buy and sell the asset due to high liquidity. Safety of funds. Reputation is of key importance for choosing a platform. Additional platform features. Some exchanges offer steaking and margin trading services. Not all exchanges have these features

Why is it important to choose an exchange for Hamster?

Most exchanges are worthy of users’ attention for making the purchase or sale of Hamster Kombat tokens. But not all exchanges have the same functionality that can be used to interact with the coin.

First, you need to understand what the user needs airdrop for. If the motive is to hold the token and not to take any action, then he does not really care about the choice of exchange. But at the same time, on some exchanges there will be available steaking of coins with receiving additional income from holding tokens on the balance of the exchange.

In addition to the availability of steaking, there are many other subtleties when choosing an exchange to trade on, such as the

The exchanges that will host the Hamster Kombat token have a positive reputation and have had no security or regulatory issues. This means that there are no problems with using the platform’s functionality to buy and sell the hamster token.

The OKX exchange is the first exchange for Hamster

One of the first exchanges to announce the listing of the HMSTR token is OKX.

The exchange is one of the biggest players in the cryptocurrency market. In addition to this, there is a thorough promotional campaign for the token.

The opportunity to trade the token on the spot market of the OKX exchange will appear on the 26th.

What other exchanges are planning to list Hamster Kombat on?

The hamster token will be listed on all major cryptocurrency platforms, as well as on partner exchanges.

Tap-users will have a wide range of options to use their tokens on crypto exchanges, taking into account all criteria.

Bybit. The leading cryptocurrency exchange in the CIS and the second exchange in the world. It has a huge advantage when choosing a platform because, against the background of global sanctions against the Russian Federation, Bybit has not introduced any restrictions for users living in Russia. The platform has a high level of trust among users around the world and to some extent is becoming more popular than the Binance exchange because of the jurisdiction in which the exchange is located, but it is still inferior to the black-and-yellow giant in terms of trading volume and user coverage. It doesn’t take much effort to register on the crypto exchange, all you need to do is confirm your email, passport details and set up account security. After that, Hamster Kombat token trading will take place with maximum comfort. Gate.io. Crypto exchange that emphasizes tokens of WEB3 sphere, as well as cooperates with popular projects and is always ready to be a support for a really worthwhile coin. On the territory of the Russian Federation, the exchange has no restrictions, and its functionality can be used to the maximum. Kucoin. Exchange, which has a large number of partnerships with different regions and large projects. The platform is in the top of the best places to buy or sell cryptocurrency according to Forbes Advisor. Among other things, the exchange is backed by reserves, the USDT stablecoin, the first ETH altcoin and the main cryptocurrency BTC. BingX. An exchange that stands in the same line of major partners with the Bybit platform and which is Hamster Kombat popular and advertised due to the huge audience of Hamster Kombat. Token trades on this exchange are guaranteed for users. Not a small probability that on BingX there will be various bonuses related to the listing of the project due to the tight cooperation with Hamster. There are no differences in the process of registration and account verification from competitors. Bitget. The platform has the advantage of a wide choice of digital assets for trading and a large number of registered users. Rumors on the Internet suggest that Bitget is among the investors in Hamster Kombat. Binance. In addition to being the largest exchange in the world, it also boasts the most liquidity among its competitors. But for all its advantages, it has one major disadvantage - the site does not operate in Russia, which means that it will be problematic for Russian users to use the full functionality of the exchange.

What are the criteria for choosing an exchange?

The most important criterion will be security. All of the above exchanges have no problems with this parameter. Innovative technologies in the field of security are present at each site, which guarantees the safety of users’ funds and information.

The next criterion for choosing an exchange is the amount of commissions. Apart from spot trading of HMSTR token, there will also be futures trading. If a trader uses an intensive type of trading, it will be important for him to know and consider the amount of commissions for trades in his risk management.

Once the user has chosen the best commission rate for him, it is important for him to start trading the HMSTR token on an exchange with high liquidity. Otherwise, the asset will be problematic to sell or buy due to the insufficient number of market participants on the exchange. In this case, a combination of factors works: where there is high liquidity, it means there are many participants, and if there are many participants, it means there is increased security of their funds.

Conclusion

The listing of the Hamster Kombat project token will definitely be one of the biggest phenomena for the crypto world this year. It has a user audience of hundreds of millions of users. Such an indicator can not boast of most crypto-projects, the importance and functionality of which is much higher than that of Hamster.

To date, the choice of exchanges where you can buy and sell HMSTR token is quite wide. The last project, for the listing of which exchanges were preparing so hard, was NOT. This indicates that almost all cryptocurrency exchanges in the world are ready to place the token and provide users with the necessary

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which exchange is the best place to sell and buy HMSTR token?

In order to decide which exchange to choose, you need to understand how exactly you will trade the token and with what amount of money. The more responsibly you approach the choice of exchange, the calmer the trading will be.

2. When will Hamster be listed?

Listing is scheduled for September 26. But it is better to prepare for it in advance by deciding on an exchange for trading. The best solution will be the choice of exchanges-partners of the platform for automated trading Veles. Referral bonuses will be waiting for users, and it will also be possible to trade token with the help of innovative solutions of algorithmic trading.

3. What is airdrop and how will the coin distributions go?

Airdrop is the distribution of earned coins for participation in the project between users. The distribution of coins to users will be done on a first-come, first-served basis by depositing tokens into the blockchain so that they can be sent to the exchange and vice versa.