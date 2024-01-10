WSOT participation and bonuses from Veles

Greetings, traders! Veles offers a unique opportunity to get bonuses for trading on our referral program, as well as to join our team to participate in the largest cryptocurrency tournament WSOT by Bybit.

What is WSOT?

The World Series of Trading (WSOT) is the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading competition with a total prize pool of 10 million USDT. The competition allows individual traders to participate alone or in teams, and anyone with a minimum net worth of 500 USDT can participate.

Why join the Veles team?

The WSOT tournament from our partner Bybit allows both professional and novice traders to benefit. You don’t need to be a professional to pick up big prizes and bonuses. When a team generates profits and rises in the overall rankings, every team member wins.

Veles backtests give you a tangible advantage over other teams. You have the opportunity to test the bot’s settings before launching and see if the strategy is effective over a distance of up to a year.

Use the Veles QR code:

Get bonuses from Veles

Trade with our referral program and get bonuses:

10% discount on commissions

Unlimited Pro backtests for a month

How to join the referral program?

If you don’t have an account on Bybit yet - sign up and get 50 usdt bonus.

If your account is already created by another referral code - follow guide to change your referral code to get bonuses from Veles.

Join us to maximize your benefits!