How to invest effectively with trading bots?

Traders are eagerly anticipating the market’s transition into a bullish phase. And if you are considering investing in promising cryptocurrency projects, but are not sure how to organize an efficient process, use a trading bot - it will do it for you.

Trading bots use certain conditions and indicators to make trades based on analyzing market data.

Veles technology allows you to automate spot and futures trading and find potential entry points.

For example, you can configure the robot to work with a wide overlap grid and set the parameters under which it will increase the volume of the last orders. In this way, a better average price is achieved. After all, we realize that it is extremely difficult for a novice trader to find the “bottom” and buy back the coin at the lowest price.

Use the Martingale parameter to increase the volume of orders by a percentage when the price decreases. Accordingly, if you set 10 orders in the grid, each of them will increase in volume by 60%, and a smaller increase will be needed to rebound to the average buy price.

Decide how long term you plan to hold the position and set take-outs to close.

In “Simple” mode, you can set a single take profit up to 90% upside, while in “Own” mode you can set one take profit up to 99%. If you want to be more dynamic, then engage multi-takes for partial fixing and start a new bot for reinvestment.

Use an indicator or even a combination of different tools as an entry condition. Indicators work on clear time intervals. For an investment strategy, set large timeframes such as 4 hours or 1 day.

If you work with Fibonacci levels or have your own investment idea you want to load up on coin, set price values for order placement or combine them with any of the 20 indicators provided on the platform. You can also integrate your own TradingView strategy as well.

Note that most inexperienced investors buy coins during a period of strong growth, at a time when you need to lock in profits. And if you are reading this article before the bitcoin price skyrocketed and are looking for a methodology that will help you invest in the coin, we are happy to inform you that you have found it.