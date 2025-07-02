Having a cryptocurrency trading strategy is the foundation of successful trading, whether you work manually or with automated crypto-bots. The Veles platform offers not only classic approaches but also unique proprietary strategies created by our experts. Below you will learn how to use them correctly and where to find them.

What Are Proprietary Strategies

Proprietary strategies are unique trading algorithms developed by Veles specialists on the basis of market analysis, historical data and the principles of algorithmic trading. These solutions are intended for automated trading fully compatible with Veles bots. Each strategy includes logical entry and exit rules as well as exchange API connection parameters. Register on the platform and receive a 5 USD bonus to explore all Veles proprietary strategies.

Advantages of Proprietary Strategies

There are many advantages, but the main ones are:

Deep analytics

Full automation

Back-test verification

Strategy flexibility

Variety of trading styles

Professional approach

Unique logic based on price-action analysis

Unlike basic templates, Veles proprietary crypto-trading strategies are built on deep analytics. Developers study market dynamics, liquidity features and the behaviour of large players, creating a trading system that reflects real-world conditions rather than theoretical assumptions.

Readiness for automation via trading bots



Each Veles strategy is compatible with the bot settings, making it suitable for fully automatic execution. Thanks to API integration, the bot handles the entire trading process—from opening a trade to closing it—without trader intervention. This is a clear advantage for beginners who are not ready to monitor the market 24 / 7.

Back-test verification



Every strategy undergoes a Veles back-test, allowing you to see its behaviour in previous market cycles. This lets you evaluate effectiveness and risk on real data before launch, avoiding random schemes from the internet and inflated expectations.

Support and market adaptation

Unlike public “basic strategies”, Veles proprietary solutions are updated promptly. Developers can modify the algorithms when market conditions change. You can always reach Veles support via live chat, a personal call, the feedback form or Telegram.

Adaptability to different trading styles



The Veles catalogue includes both crypto-scalping strategies and medium-term models. For example, «Hillary» is ideal for calm trend trading, while «Newton» suits aggressive shorts. The diversity of strategies allows traders to adapt to their own style and the current market phase. Even with crypto strategies for 2025, when market behaviour may change, these models remain relevant.

Reliability and a proven approach



Instead of dubious advice from open sources, proprietary strategies deliver a structured, transparent and professionally tested approach to trading.

How to Find Proprietary Strategies on the Veles Platform



To locate Veles proprietary strategies, go to the official Veles blog and open the “Strategies” section. All in-house developments are collected there, each tailored to specific market conditions and ready to be launched through the trading bot.

Every crypto-trading strategy includes a detailed description: the time frames it works on, the assets it targets, how entry and exit are organised and which risks to consider. Articles also show back-test results with charts and profitability assessments, so you can see in advance how the strategy performed in the past and how it may perform in the future.

Veles offers not just templates but ready-to-use strategies you can apply immediately. Whether you want a short-term crypto-scalping strategy or a robust long-term algorithm for automatic execution, everything is available directly in the interface.

If you are unsure which strategy to choose or need help launching via API, contact our support team. The website features a live chat where specialists answer questions in real time, and you can use the feedback form for detailed assistance. In the Veles Telegram community, traders and team members are always active and ready to explain how a particular algorithm works or how the Veles bot operates.

Working with technical support is useful for those just beginning to explore crypto-trading strategies for bots. All support channels are described in detail in our blog post “Veles Finance Support”.

How to Use Back-tests



Before launching any trading strategy, you must verify its effectiveness. This is done through back-testing on historical data. Only with back-tests can you preview how a chosen strategy behaved in the past and how resilient it is to various market phases.

On the Veles platform testing is built into the interface. To run a Veles back-test, choose a proprietary strategy and set the parameters: time period, exchange, trading pair and position size. The system then calculates how the strategy would have performed in the real market, including commissions, slippage and other live-trading factors.

Back-tests provide an objective picture. You can evaluate profitability, maximum drawdown, risk-to-reward ratio and the number of losing trades in advance. Even if you use a trading bot, success is not guaranteed without prior testing. A proper back-test helps avoid situations where a strategy proves ineffective due to market shifts or poor adaptation to a particular trading pair.

Any new strategy should be tested—whether it is a classic model from open sources or an advanced Veles proprietary strategy. Without a back-test even the most promising idea can become unprofitable if it is not adapted to current market conditions.

Overview of the “Hillary” Strategy by Veles



The Hillary strategy is named after pioneer Edmund Hillary. It targets confident movement in a rising trend and is an excellent choice for traders seeking minimal intervention.

Advantages of the strategy:

Suitable for automated trading

Based on breakout-and-hold logic

Effective on BTC / USDT and ETH / USDT pairs

Takes market direction and volume into account

In the next part we will review more proprietary strategies and explain how to launch them.

