Hrum – Token Listing and How to Prepare for It

Another mini-application in Telegram is preparing to list its token on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everyone is interested in the main question - whether Hrum will repeat the success of the sector leaders or become a disappointment for players and investors.

Hrum - a brief overview of the project

Hrum is a mini-application inside the Telegram social network. To work with it, you need to first open the app’s bot, then accept the terms and conditions and fill out your gaming profile. The main mechanics of the application is to open fortune cookies, which are given once a day. For their opening give game currency CRUMBS, it is also credited for daily visits to the application, fulfillment of tasks of the project and partners, inviting friends through your referral link. At the same time, the game has an interesting feature, which is not yet in any tapalka - the ability to ask questions and just talk to the artificial intelligence.

When will the listing of Hrum take place

The exact date of the listing of the HRUM token has not yet been announced, but the project team states that work on this issue is actively underway. As a rule, in such projects, the listing takes place a few weeks after the completion of the mining phase of the game currency. Official announcements are expected to appear on the project’s website and its social networks. Given the high interest of the community and the long wait, the listing of HRUM may take place in the near future.

On which exchanges can we expect the listing of Hrum

Tokens similar in concept to Hrum have previously listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. It can be assumed that HRUM will also appear on the following platforms:

Binance - the largest cryptocurrency exchange that supports multiple projects and offers high liquidity.

Bybit - a popular exchange with many tokens and convenient tools for traders.

Gate. io - a platform known for supporting new promising cryptocurrencies.

OKX - an exchange with low commissions and developed infrastructure for trading.

HTX - an exchange actively supporting the listing of new tokens and DeFi projects.

BingX - a centralized exchange gaining popularity among traders.

StonFi/Dedust. io - decentralized exchanges on the TON blockchain, where a token can be submitted immediately after launch.

A detailed list of exchanges will appear closer to the listing date.

Preparing for Hrum listing

In order not to miss the moment of HRUM token listing and to be able to quickly buy or sell tokens, you need to prepare in advance:

Choose an exchange - decide on the exchange where you think the HRUM listing will take place or the one that has officially announced the listing. Create an account - register on your chosen exchange if you don’t already have an account. Verify - most centralized exchanges require KYC (proof of identity) to fully use the platform. Fund your balance - transfer funds (USDT, USDC or other) to the exchange for a quick token purchase. Set up notifications - subscribe to the official channels of Hrum and the exchange to receive listing information promptly.

Expected token price

It is impossible to predict the exact price of HRUM at the time of listing, as it depends on demand, market situation, number of tokens offered and tokenomics. However, by analyzing similar projects, it can be assumed that HRUM will be subject to strong volatility in the first days after listing and possible selling pressure from airdroppers. In case of high interest and limited supply, the price may start to rise quickly. For long-term investors, it is important to consider not only the starting price, but also the fundamentals of the project - what utility (use) the token will have, how strong the community’s interest in the project is, which exchanges will support the token.

Conclusion

The listing of the Hrum token is a long-awaited event for its players, which can attract the attention of investors and traders, as well as give everyone involved in the project an opportunity to get their reward (airdrop). The project has its own highlight in the form of integrating artificial intelligence into the application, and its token HRUM has the potential to grow. However, before buying it is important to study the details, prepare accounts on exchanges and be ready for possible price volatility. Stay tuned for updates from the Hrum team so you don’t miss the moment the token hits the market.

Frequently asked questions

1. When will the listing of Hrum take place?

No official date has been announced yet, but is expected in the coming months. Stay tuned to the project’s official channels for updates.

2. Which exchanges will support the HRM token?

Most likely, the token will appear on such exchanges as Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io, BingX.

3. Do I need to be verified before purchasing?

Yes, if you plan to trade on centralized exchanges. Verification is not required for DEX (StonFi and Dedust.io).

4. What is the expected price of the HRUM token?

It is not possible to predict the price in advance yet, as there is no information about the total supply of tokens and tokenomics of the project, in any case, the exact price will depend on market supply and demand.

5. Where to follow news about Hrum?

Subscribe to the official website, Twitter, Telegram channel and other social networks of the project to get up-to-date information about the listing and development of the Hrum ecosystem.