Veles Finance × Hyperliquid — Unlocking a New Level of Trading

Veles users now have access to Hyperliquid — a decentralized exchange (DEX) with its own blockchain infrastructure, an ultra-fast on-chain order book, and perpetual futures trading. You’ve already been working with Binance, Bybit, OKX, and other centralized exchanges; now a fully-featured DEX platform has joined the lineup.

The integration with Hyperliquid expands your earning potential by entering the decentralized environment, where maximum execution speed (up to 200,000 orders per second) is combined with zero gas fees.

More Liquidity, More Setups

With Hyperliquid connected, you gain access to new trading instruments, additional liquidity, and markets that simply don’t exist on regular exchanges. HIP-3 has opened futures contracts on gold, silver, oil, NASDAQ indices, and even Hyundai and SK Hynix stocks. This means your bots get more entry opportunities, more potentially profitable setups, and, as a result, higher overall trading efficiency.

Futures let you profit from both rising and falling markets and offer flexibility: you can hold a long or short position indefinitely, taking advantage of any market dynamic. Even in sideways movement, working strategies remain available, making your income more consistent.

Full Control and Independence

The key distinction of Hyperliquid is the DEX format. Trading through a decentralized exchange means you don’t hand your funds over to a third party: they stay in your wallet, the exchange requires no KYC, and asset management is entirely in your hands. This reduces the risks of account freezes and loss of access that users face on centralized platforms.

Bot Optimization and Infrastructure Resilience

Veles bots now operate in a richer environment: a dedicated trading channel, new liquidity, and independent infrastructure. Even without changing strategy logic, their effectiveness can grow simply by expanding the operational space. At the same time, dependency on one or two centralized exchanges decreases — you gain an additional layer of resilience and hedge your infrastructure risks.

Ready-Made Bots for Hyperliquid

The bot opens a position when price reaches a high-volume zone during a downtrend. Each of the three subsequent orders is added on its own individual signal, with an additional check for increasing volatility. Profit is locked in with trend confirmation.

Max. trade duration for the year: 13 days

Trades for the year: 195

PnL for the year (net): 36%

MAE: -143.77 USDT/-19.49%

Deposit: 1000 USDT

A high-frequency bot with volume accumulation/distribution analysis. Opens a position when price reaches the lower channel boundary. Each of the four subsequent orders fires on its own individual signal.

Max. trade duration for the year: 17 days

Trades for the year: 369

PnL for the year (net): 31.78%

MAE: -222.04 USDT/-74.17%

Deposit: 1000 USDT

A bot designed to enter from local oversold conditions when price reaches the lower boundary of the price channel during a deep correction. Each of the three subsequent orders is accompanied by its own strengthening signal. Profit is taken in two stages: after the first take-profit, the stop-loss moves to breakeven.

Max. trade duration for the year: 23 days

Trades for the year: 132

PnL for the year (net): 44.34%

MAE: -360.03 USDT/-72.35%

Deposit: 1000 USDT

The bot uses a classic five-order grid with 23% spacing. Opens a position based on the local trend, comparing momentum strength, and additionally monitors the start of a correction. Profit is locked in using the price channel, allowing the trade to be gradually pulled into profit.

Max. trade duration for the year: 13 days

Trades for the year: 173

PnL for the year (net): 46.66%

MAE: -435.40 USDT/-43.58%

Deposit: 1000 USDT

The bot opens a position when a local divergence appears alongside buyer activity at the lower boundary of the price channel. Each of the four subsequent orders is added on its own individual signal. Profit is locked in with trend confirmation.

Max. trade duration for the year: 18 days

Trades for the year: 105

PnL for the year (net): 34.38%

MAE: -170.78 USDT/-17.15%

Deposit: 1000 USDT

Bottom Line

You’re not just getting another exchange. You’re entering the decentralized trading segment and expanding your toolkit in ways that directly impact results: more entry points, the ability to profit in any market direction, new sources of income, and full control over your funds.