In the previous section we explained what Veles proprietary strategies are and why they outperform other methods. In this section we’ll dive into how to launch those strategies through trading bots.

Launching a Strategy

Rolling out a strategy via Veles takes just a few steps. First, choose the crypto-trading strategy you like from the catalogue. Each one already carries optimal parameters and has been back-tested on Veles, so you see real historical results instead of buying a “pig in a poke.”

Once selected, the strategy links to your exchange automatically through an API connection. No more placing orders by hand, chasing signals, or panicking at every price swing—the trading bot running the chosen strategy does the heavy lifting for you.

Launching proprietary strategies on Veles is perfect if you want to step into algorithmic trading without diving into complex code or charts. Even beginners looking for entry-level crypto strategies will find the process clear.

Strategy Overview: “Edison”

"Edison" is a proprietary crypto-trading strategy built by the Veles team for traders who want reliability, flexibility, and control. Named after Thomas Edison—the trial-and-error pioneer—this strategy follows the same mindset.

At its core Edison trades only around strong support and resistance levels. The bot enters when price approaches a key level and prints a reversal signal. It tracks price action against historical patterns and buyer/seller activity, filtering out false entries. That focus makes Edison a solid choice for low-risk, high-precision crypto trading.

For newcomers it’s an excellent starting point—clear, adaptable, and free from deep technical analysis. Seasoned traders, on the other hand, can use it as a stable base for scaling positions or diversifying risk.

Strategy Overview: “Newton”

"Newton" targets active trading with short-selling elements. Designed to profit from down-moves, it thrives in choppy markets and shines during sharp trend reversals.

If you want an aggressive, fast-moving crypto strategy that reacts quickly to signals, Newton fits the bill. It’s also ideal for anyone learning to trade in high-volatility conditions.

Once launched, the strategy’s built-in algorithm needs no constant babysitting, and extensive back-tests plus live results confirm its edge in rough market phases.

Still Unclear?



Even if you’re just discovering the Veles bot or hearing “algorithmic trading” for the first time, don’t worry. The Veles support team is always ready to help.

Use the live chat on the platform, drop a question through the contact form, or join our Telegram community. As we noted earlier, every channel lets you discuss available crypto strategies, figure out which one matches your goals, get help connecting to an exchange, and much more.

Veles doesn’t just provide tools—it guides every user from start to finish.

FAQ