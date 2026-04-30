April 2026 | Monthly Recap with Veles

After a long period of low volatility, the market showed an impulsive move upward, opening up more opportunities for the systematic trading of our users.

We also shipped a series of major updates that simplified trading, accelerated strategy testing, and made the platform even more convenient for daily use.

Veles Statistics for April

Numbers that show the objective picture of the market and the effectiveness of your strategies.

Trading volume: $287M

Total user profit: $870K

Record day: $60.5K

Closed trades: 1.46M

Backtests calculated: 1.04M

What We Released in April

We always read your feedback in the community carefully. Every April update is a direct response to your requests.

1. Trading and Risk Management

We’ve added a deviation for the stop loss to breakeven. We gave you the ability to shift the breakeven point from the average price or take-profit by a set percentage. Now you can flexibly manage position protection to fit your strategy.

Trading on OKX has become more accessible. We allowed buying contracts in parts with no minimum threshold of 1 contract. This opens OKX up to users with a smaller deposit and gives more flexibility when building a position.

BitMEX Subaccount Support. We enabled connecting BitMEX subaccounts with separate API keys — convenient for those who separate strategies across different accounts.

Backtests 2.0. The main release of the month. We sped up testing, made runs unlimited, and added the ability to choose any historical period. Verifying a strategy now takes minutes, not hours.

Copy indicator settings in one click. We removed the need to manually transfer parameters from the selection result to the configurator. Found a good combination — apply it immediately.

Updated the dashboard navigation. We added hints on first login, expanded statistics, an asset rate menu, and improvements to the support section.

Updated bot showcase. We split it into the categories “For Beginners”, “Crypto”, and “TradeFi” and simplified search. Finding the right bot is now much faster.

Exchange Fee in Telegram Notifications. We started showing the fee alongside the amount, denomination, and average price — all the key trade information is now in one message.

3. Veles Mobile App

Backtests section in the iOS mobile app. We added full backtesting functionality for iPhone users. Now you can test strategies right from your smartphone.

Quick bot setup templates are now in the iOS app. We introduced ready-made indicator sets for RSI and CCI and quick trading mode settings. Launching your first bot has never been easier.

Veles Terminal Adaptive Design. We added a responsive design for mobile screens — the trading terminal is now just as comfortable on mobile as on desktop.

Expert Veles support in one tap. We made reaching support possible without leaving the app. Help is just two taps away, right inside the application.

What’s Next

The Veles team keeps working hard to make algo trading bring you not only profit, but genuine enjoyment.

Go ahead and update our apps on App Store and Google Play, and try out all the new features! See you in the May recap — here’s to green PNL!