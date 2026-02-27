February 2026 | Veles Monthly Recap

February flew by, but we managed to get a lot of cool things done! This month, the Veles team focused on making your trading safer and working with the platform (especially from a smartphone) even more comfortable.

Let’s sum up the results of the shortest, yet extremely productive month of the year.

Market Overview: In Search of Support

Before moving on to the technical results, let’s recall the market context of this month. February began with a rather strong drop, which became a continuation of January’s trends. The price of Bitcoin reached a support zone around $59,000, where the market was able to consolidate and form a base for further movements.

For most of the month, we observed sideways dynamics. The market remained relatively calm, and only towards the end of February, before the monthly candle closed, did a positive long movement emerge.

Veles Statistics for February

Numbers that show an objective picture of the market and the effectiveness of your strategies:

Trading volume: $265M

Total user profit: $583K

Record day: $70.2K

Closed deals: 1.06M

What We Released in February

We always carefully read your feedback in the community. All February updates are direct answers to your requests.

1. Security and Convenient Login

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). Protecting your capital is sacred. Now you can additionally protect your account using authenticator apps (like Google Authenticator). We highly recommend going to your profile settings and enabling 2FA right now!

“Remember Me” Feature. We made login more convenient without sacrificing security. Now you can save the session on your favorite device — the system will not ask you to re-enter your login and password for 14 days.

Backtests on OKX without limits. We completely rebuilt backtests for the OKX exchange. Now they literally fly! We significantly sped up calculations while maintaining their perfect accuracy even over very long time periods.

New top menu. We cleaned up the website: the interface became cleaner and more understandable. We grouped sections logically so that everything you need is at hand, and prepared a place for new trading tools that we will show very soon.

3. Veles Mobile Apps

Major update for Android. The new version features flexible push notifications — set them up so you only get alerts for what matters most. We also brought the current balance to the main screen and added a full-fledged chart right into the active deal card.

Upgrade for iOS. iPhone owners, we heard you! We added the long-awaited preview of bot settings in the configurator — now you can evaluate the parameters even before launching the algorithm. And, just like on Android, a convenient interactive chart appeared in the active deal window.

What’s Next

The Veles team continues to work hard so that algo trading brings you not only profit but also pleasure.

What's Next

The Veles team continues to work hard so that algo trading brings you not only profit but also pleasure.