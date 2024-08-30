A selection of Veles Spot Bots
The Veles team has prepared several spot trading setups that performed well over a year period.
All indicator signals have been tested using Veles technology.
TON Spot
A channel bot with frequent trades that gains position in the 9% grid.
Average time in a position: 1 day
Maximum time in a position: 11 days
Annualized return: 109% PnL
ETH Spot
The bot opens a trade on a sharp falling market movement. It gains position in the 8% grid.
Average time in a position: 2 days
Maximum time in a position: 2 months
Annualized return: 56% PnL
SOL Spot
A bot is configured to trade with the Bollinger Bands indicator. It gains position in a wide grid of orders.
Average time in a position: 1 day.
Maximum time in a position: 2 months
Annual return: 124% PnL
AVAX Spot
Bot was made for opening positions on impulsive downtrends with rare signals. It gains a position in a 10% grid.
Average time in a position: 5 days
Maximum time in a position: one month
Annualized return: 41% PnL
LTC Spot
The bot opens a position in a narrow grid at the moment of the market dump. The take-profit is made based on the indicator signal.
Average time in a position: 2 days
Maximum time in a position: 14 days
Annual return: 35% PnL