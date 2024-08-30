A selection of Veles Spot Bots

The Veles team has prepared several spot trading setups that performed well over a year period.

All indicator signals have been tested using Veles technology.

TON Spot

A channel bot with frequent trades that gains position in the 9% grid.

Average time in a position: 1 day

Maximum time in a position: 11 days

Annualized return: 109% PnL

ETH Spot

The bot opens a trade on a sharp falling market movement. It gains position in the 8% grid.

Average time in a position: 2 days

Maximum time in a position: 2 months

Annualized return: 56% PnL

SOL Spot

A bot is configured to trade with the Bollinger Bands indicator. It gains position in a wide grid of orders.

Average time in a position: 1 day.

Maximum time in a position: 2 months

Annual return: 124% PnL

AVAX Spot

Bot was made for opening positions on impulsive downtrends with rare signals. It gains a position in a 10% grid.

Average time in a position: 5 days

Maximum time in a position: one month

Annualized return: 41% PnL

LTC Spot

The bot opens a position in a narrow grid at the moment of the market dump. The take-profit is made based on the indicator signal.

Average time in a position: 2 days

Maximum time in a position: 14 days

Annual return: 35% PnL

