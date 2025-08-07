Trade xStocks on Bybit: tokenized shares for algo traders

Forget about brokerage accounts! Bybit introduces xStocks - tokenized stocks that replicate the price of real stocks of companies like Tesla, Apple, and Nvidia, but are traded in a convenient crypto format.

What are xStocks on Bybit?

xStocks are tokens pegged 1:1 to the value of real stocks. They are issued on the Solana blockchain via Backed Finance and are available for trading on the Bybit platform.

Key features:

Trading with USDT: xStocks are traded like regular cryptocurrencies.

Accurate tracking: Prices are synchronized with the underlying assets via Chainlink oracles.

Spot and margin trading: Flexibility for any strategy.

24/7 access: Trade 24/7 without being tied to NYSE/NASDAQ sessions.

Why xStocks is a godsend for algo traders?

Diversification: Add stocks to your crypto portfolio for balanced strategies.

Non-stop trading: Take advantage of market opportunities at any time.

Bybit API Integration: Connect trading bots for automation.

Easy access: Standard exchange verification.

xStocks backtests. How to test strategies?

Be sure to conduct backtests before making real trades. Here’s a quick look at the behavior of key xStocks assets (hypothetical data for July 2025):

COINX (Coinbase): Sensitive to crypto market sentiment, high volatility on BTC/ETH spikes.

Sensitive to crypto market sentiment, high volatility on BTC/ETH spikes. NVDAX (NVIDIA): Correlates with tech sector, responsive to AI and chip news.

Correlates with tech sector, responsive to AI and chip news. CRCLX (Circle): Tied to stablecoin trends, low volatility, steady growth.

Tied to stablecoin trends, low volatility, steady growth. APPLX (Apple): Reliable asset, sensitive to product announcements and reports.

Reliable asset, sensitive to product announcements and reports. HOODX (Robinhood): Volatile during retail spikes, watch social media.

Volatile during retail spikes, watch social media. METAX (Meta): Depends on news about AR/VR and advertising, good for trending bots.

Depends on news about AR/VR and advertising, good for trending bots. GOOGLX (Google): Stable, but reactive to regulatory news and AI.

Stable, but reactive to regulatory news and AI. AMZNX (Amazon): Tied to e-commerce and cloud services trends, active on reports.

Tied to e-commerce and cloud services trends, active on reports. TSLAX (Tesla): High volatility, ideal for momentum strategies.

High volatility, ideal for momentum strategies. MCDX (McDonald’s): Protective asset, low volatility, suitable for conservative algo.

We share the setting for the example of working out on these assets (Careful! This is a test setup! Just study the test results and act according to your experience and knowledge!)

Is xStocks worth trading?

Tokenized stocks combine the volatility of the crypto market with the fundamentals of traditional assets. This opens new horizons for algo traders, but requires careful testing. If your bots are already making profits in crypto, try them out on xStocks!

Ready to join?

Learn assets, conduct backtests, and keep up with market news. xStocks are already available on Bybit - start testing today!

Warning: trade wisely!

Cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets are rapidly entering our lives, but carry high risks. xStocks follow real stocks but are subject to crypto market fluctuations and platform risks. Always backtest strategies, follow the news and don’t overestimate risks. Be careful, study the market and trade with a clear plan!