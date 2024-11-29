Veles Analyst - Accurate prediction and the reward is yours!

In honor of Veles’ three-year anniversary, we are launching this special contest for everyone who follows cryptocurrencies and likes to predict market movements. Veles Analyst is your opportunity to test your analytical and prophetic skills and win valuable prizes!

Contest terms and conditions

We challenge your intuition and analytics:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Leave your bitcoin price prediction for December 26, 2024 in the comments below the special video .

Keep an eye on the results - the most accurate predictions will win a prize!

Applications will be accepted until December 20, 2024.

Prizes for the best analysts

The first 3 places will get free access to Veles backtests for 1 month.

Your tools for accurate predictions will become even more powerful!

Deadline

The contest will run until December 26, 2024, and we will announce the results by December 31.

Your forecast is your success!

Don’t miss the opportunity to show your analytical skills and be part of Veles’ triennial celebration.