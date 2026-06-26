Veles × BingX Trading Competition — 500 USDT in Real Money for 1st Place

Veles and BingX are launching a trading tournament with USDT prizes for top traders by futures volume. The mechanics are simple: trade futures through Veles bots on BingX, accumulate volume, and climb the leaderboard — the higher your rank, the larger the reward.

This is a closed event — only Veles Finance users who have connected BingX via API are eligible to participate. Regular BingX users are not part of the tournament — this is an exclusive for our community.

What Can You Win?

Prizes go to the top-10 participants in the futures trading volume leaderboard:

Top 1 — 500 USDT

Top 2 — 300 USDT

Top 3 — 200 USDT

Top 4–5 — 100 USDT trial funds voucher

Top 6–10 — 60 USDT trial funds voucher

The top-3 prizes (500, 300, and 200 USDT) are real money credited to one person per place — not a shared pool. 500 USDT goes to a single participant — the one who takes first place. These funds are credited to the account and available without restrictions: trading, withdrawal, transfers. Vouchers for places 4–10 are trial funds for futures: the voucher itself cannot be withdrawn, but any profit earned with it can be withdrawn without restrictions.

How to Participate?

Sign up on BingX or log into your existing account. Generate an API key on BingX and connect it to Veles (if you trade through Veles on another exchange — connect BingX as an additional one). Register for the tournament via the registration link on the event page. Only registered users appear in the leaderboard and receive prizes.

Trade and Earn

Accumulate at least 100,000 USDT in futures trading volume to qualify for the leaderboard.

Reach the top 10 — and claim your USDT reward.

The higher your rank, the larger the prize.

Veles bots generate trading volume in their normal operating mode — no manual trading required. While the bot runs according to your chosen strategy, volume is automatically counted toward the tournament. Every closed trade brings you closer to both profit and a higher leaderboard position.

Timeline

Registration and tournament start: 27.06.2026 at 00:00 (UTC+3)

Tournament end: 27.07.2026 at 23:59 (UTC+3)

Prize distribution: 06.08.2026 at 04:59 (UTC+3)

Terms and Conditions