Veles × BingX Trading Competition — 500 USDT in Real Money for 1st Place
Veles and BingX are launching a trading tournament with USDT prizes for top traders by futures volume. The mechanics are simple: trade futures through Veles bots on BingX, accumulate volume, and climb the leaderboard — the higher your rank, the larger the reward.
This is a closed event — only Veles Finance users who have connected BingX via API are eligible to participate. Regular BingX users are not part of the tournament — this is an exclusive for our community.
What Can You Win?
Prizes go to the top-10 participants in the futures trading volume leaderboard:
- Top 1 — 500 USDT
- Top 2 — 300 USDT
- Top 3 — 200 USDT
- Top 4–5 — 100 USDT trial funds voucher
- Top 6–10 — 60 USDT trial funds voucher
The top-3 prizes (500, 300, and 200 USDT) are real money credited to one person per place — not a shared pool. 500 USDT goes to a single participant — the one who takes first place. These funds are credited to the account and available without restrictions: trading, withdrawal, transfers. Vouchers for places 4–10 are trial funds for futures: the voucher itself cannot be withdrawn, but any profit earned with it can be withdrawn without restrictions.
How to Participate?
- Sign up on BingX or log into your existing account.
- Generate an API key on BingX and connect it to Veles (if you trade through Veles on another exchange — connect BingX as an additional one).
- Register for the tournament via the registration link on the event page.
- Only registered users appear in the leaderboard and receive prizes.
Trade and Earn
- Accumulate at least 100,000 USDT in futures trading volume to qualify for the leaderboard.
- Reach the top 10 — and claim your USDT reward.
- The higher your rank, the larger the prize.
Veles bots generate trading volume in their normal operating mode — no manual trading required. While the bot runs according to your chosen strategy, volume is automatically counted toward the tournament. Every closed trade brings you closer to both profit and a higher leaderboard position.
Timeline
- Registration and tournament start: 27.06.2026 at 00:00 (UTC+3)
- Tournament end: 27.07.2026 at 23:59 (UTC+3)
- Prize distribution: 06.08.2026 at 04:59 (UTC+3)
Terms and Conditions
- Registration in the tournament is mandatory — volume only starts counting after you register.
- Participants must have initial net assets of at least 100 USDT in their account.
- Only participants who reach 100,000 USDT in futures trading volume qualify for the leaderboard.
- Volume from perpetual and standard futures is counted (opening + closing positions); data is updated every 30 minutes.
- Not counted: volume from zero-fee pairs, TradFi futures, non-crypto assets, positions held for less than 1 minute, and trades using trial funds or vouchers.
- Leaderboard prizes are distributed within 10 business days after the tournament ends.
- Use of multiple accounts and wash trading is prohibited — violators will be disqualified.