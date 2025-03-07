Veles Finance Integrates with Bitget

Veles Finance has officially integrated with Bitget, unlocking new possibilities for crypto traders. Starting today, Bitget users can access the full suite of Veles Finance’s algorithmic trading tools directly through the platform.

Veles Finance is a leading platform for automated crypto trading, offering bots for both spot and futures markets. The platform supports custom strategies, signal-based trading, and powerful backtesting tools. Whether you’re a newcomer looking for ready-made setups or a seasoned trader building advanced systems from scratch — Veles has the tools to match your style.

Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. For the Veles community, this integration opens up access to one of the most technologically advanced infrastructures on the market — allowing deep automation down to the finest details, from signal indicators to shadow-level backtest precision.

Thanks to Bitget’s deep liquidity, broad range of contract offerings, and highly stable API, this integration significantly enhances the Veles trading experience.

The Bitget integration is now live and available via the Veles dashboard. Connecting your account takes just a few minutes.

Register on Bitget | How to connect?