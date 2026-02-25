Veles Finance Joins the BitMEX Broker Programme

BitMEX is expanding its partnership network, and now our algorithmic trading platform officially supports this legendary exchange. The integration into the BitMEX Broker Programme opens up new opportunities for traders who want to step away from manual trading, emotions, and systematically earn on cryptocurrency.

Go to BitMEX and connect the exchange to diversify your trading and reduce risks. A detailed setup guide is available in the Veles Wiki.

What you will learn:

What happened? Veles Finance joins the BitMEX Broker Programme.

Veles Finance joins the BitMEX Broker Programme. What are the benefits? Algorithms automate the routine and eliminate the FOMO factor from your trading.

Algorithms automate the routine and eliminate the FOMO factor from your trading. Which markets are available? You can now launch bots on both spot and futures .

You can now launch bots on both . How to test a strategy? You have access to built-in backtesting to verify hypotheses on historical data.

You have access to to verify hypotheses on historical data. Is it safe? Absolutely. We use secure API-based integration , the bot trades using API keys without withdrawal rights.

Absolutely. We use , the bot trades using API keys without withdrawal rights. What about fees? The platform only takes 20% of your net profit (capped at 50 USDT per month).

The platform only takes 20% of your net profit (capped at 50 USDT per month). Is there a bonus? Yes. New BitMEX users get 7 days of fee-free trading on Veles after passing KYC and connecting.

What advantages you get with BitMEX integration

BitMEX is a legendary platform where the mainstream of crypto derivatives began. But even on such infrastructure, manual trading will lead you to stress and a struggle with your own FOMO.

Veles turns the capabilities of BitMEX into an automated income-generating system. While traders monitor charts 24/7, our users delegate the routine to algorithms.

What Veles offers BitMEX users:

Automated trading without emotional pressure. Veles trading bots run 24/7 strictly according to specified rules, you eliminate the human factor: fear, FOMO, and impulsive decisions.

Veles trading bots run 24/7 strictly according to specified rules, you eliminate the human factor: fear, FOMO, and impulsive decisions. Flexible algorithmic strategies instead of fixed ones. The platform supports strategies with full parameter customization, allowing you to adapt to different market conditions.

The platform supports strategies with full parameter customization, allowing you to adapt to different market conditions. Event-driven engine for backtesting. Any strategy can be tested on historical data to assess its behavior and risks in advance before depositing.

Any strategy can be tested on historical data to assess its behavior and risks in advance before depositing. Support for spot and futures markets. Veles is suitable for traders of any skill level. We work with all types of markets, algorithms can be adjusted to any risk level.

Veles is suitable for traders of any skill level. We work with all types of markets, algorithms can be adjusted to any risk level. Full control and no routine. The trader sets the rules, and the bot automatically executes trades, averages positions, and locks in the result.

The trader sets the rules, and the bot automatically executes trades, averages positions, and locks in the result. Transparent and fair fee model. We have no subscriptions. The fee is charged only on profitable trades. The maximum fee amount is $50 per month.

We have no subscriptions. The fee is charged only on profitable trades. The maximum fee amount is $50 per month. Low entry barrier. Users can start with $1 and small deposits, and later gradually scale their strategies.

Users can start with $1 and small deposits, and later gradually scale their strategies. Secure integration via API. Funds remain on BitMEX. Veles connects via API keys without withdrawal rights. You can also set additional settings.

The BitMEX + Veles bundle is a professional tool, free from emotions and extra fees. You retain full control over your money while bots execute strategies quickly and accurately.

Exclusive offer for new BitMEX users: a week without fees

As part of the Veles x BitMEX partnership, we have prepared an offer: register on BitMEX, pass KYC, and connect your account to Veles — you will receive 7 days of fee-free trading on our platform.

This is a gift period for you to poke around the settings, launch bots, and see your first profit, taking 100% for yourself.

Mutual Bonuses from the Exchange: Up to $50,000 for Volume

The partnership works both ways, so BitMEX has rolled out its own promo campaign from March 1 to April 30, 2026. If you trade on the exchange via Veles bots, you can earn up to $50,000 in trading rebates (USDT).

Easy Start (guaranteed $50 for everyone):

$10 to your account — just for creating your first BitMEX x Veles bot and making one trade.

— just for creating your first BitMEX x Veles bot and making one trade. +$15 — for reaching a derivatives trading volume of $15,000 via bots.

— for reaching a derivatives trading volume of $15,000 via bots. +$25 — upon reaching a volume of $50,000.

The Big Game (Up to $50,000): The more active your bots are, the faster your derivatives volume grows. The exchange credits large rebates for passing each new volume tier.

Selection of bots for BitMEX

And these are not all our gifts for you. We don’t just give access, we provide ready-made tools. These bots are calibrated for the mechanics and volatility of BitMEX. So you can start right now!

Max deal duration for year: 13 days

Deals for year: 112

Net PnL for year: 71.25%

Max Drawdown: -137.15 USDT/-15.59%

Deposit: 1000 USDT (spot)

Max deal duration for year: 9 days

Deals for year: 257

Net PnL for year: 75.57%

Max Drawdown: -137.15 USDT/-15.59%

Deposit: 1000 USDT (1x leverage)

Max deal duration for year: 16 days

Deals for year: 160

Net PnL for year: 57.69%

Max Drawdown: -388.5436 USDT/-52.23%

Deposit: 1000 USDT (1x leverage)

Max deal duration for year: 21 days

Deals for year: 121

Net PnL for year: 58.61%

Max Drawdown: -388.5436 USDT/-52.23%

Deposit: 1000 USDT (1x leverage)

Max deal duration for year: 16 days

Deals for year: 165

Net PnL for year: 50.20%

Max Drawdown: -305.78 USDT/-30.61%

Deposit: 1000 USDT (1x leverage)

Summary

The partnership between Veles and BitMEX is more than just integrating a new exchange. It is your transition to the major league, where instead of intuition and random trades comes a calibrated algorithm.

You get everything at once: the reliable infrastructure of the legendary exchange, API connection transparency, and flexible Veles strategies that work for you 24/7. It doesn’t matter what the market is doing right now — bear market or to the moon — a systematic approach is always a plus.