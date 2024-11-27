Veles Mentor — Invite Friends and Earn Rewards!

To mark our anniversary, Veles introduces the “Invite a Friend” competition! If you love sharing success and motivating others, this is your chance to earn your share of the $1,000 USDT prize pool!

Who Can Participate?

Anyone using the Veles platform! If you’re actively trading, inspiring others, and eager to share the opportunities Veles offers, this competition is for you.

The More Friends, the Closer the Victory!

Invite your friends, colleagues, and acquaintances who are interested in maximizing their trading profits.

Prizes for Top Participants

🏆 1st Place: $300 USDT

🥈 2nd Place: $200 USDT

🥉 3rd Place: $150 USDT 💼 4th–10th Places: $50 USDT each

How to Participate?

Join the referral program on the Veles platform. Send an invitation link to your friends and guide them in setting up their first bot. Track the number of referrals — each new participant brings you closer to victory!

🎉 Additionally, every friend you refer will receive $1 USDT credited to their account.

Competition Period

The contest runs until December 26, 2024, with results announced by December 31, 2024.

Share your link, win rewards, and celebrate Veles’ third anniversary with us!