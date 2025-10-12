Veles × OKX | Global Trading Championship 2025

OKX has launched a major championship with a prize pool of over 1,000,000 USDT! This is a chance for traders to show off their strategies, enter the top rankings for profitability, or take a prize place together with our team.

Terms and details are available on the event page:

To be eligible for prizes, you must achieve a minimum trading volume of 30,000 USDT on perpetual contracts and maintain a minimum account balance of 200 USDT throughout the campaign.

Veles already has a team of 80 heroes! We focus on systematic trading and bots for the championship format. Therefore, if you are an active trader or are just getting ready to use bots, this championship can be an excellent testing ground. We are in favour of a clear strategy, discipline, and volume, and then the reward can be substantial.

We have taken the next step and prepared a special selection of bots for you that will help you get the most out of this championship and achieve high results:

↳ A multi-pair bot for entering after strong sales with an assessment of participant pressure on the price. Uses a dynamic order grid with MRC signal amplification. Closes the position on the signal of the average directional movement.

Maximum trade duration per year: 19 days Trades per year: 170 Net PnL per year: 90.51% MPU: -486.2551 USDT/-75.46% Deposit: 1000 USDT (1 leverage)

↳ Bot for entering local corrections with analysis of volatility and price movement speed. Checks for short-term declines and the absence of growth on the senior timeframe. Checks for the appearance of buyers before averaging. Fixes profit taking into account the trend.

Maximum trade duration per year: 16 days Trades per year: 111 Net PnL per year: 42.3% MPU: -165.62 USDT/-32.28% Deposit: 1000 USDT (1 leverage)

↳ A bot with a high frequency of signals for entering local corrections, taking into account increased volatility. For averaging, it uses four orders based on a universal signal, taking into account the current price range. Profit is fixed based on the signal of buyer pressure on the price and after a local rebound.

Maximum trade duration per year: 19 days Trades per year: 272 Net PnL per year: 69.9% MPU: -375.51669 USDT/-37.64% Deposit: 1000 USDT (1 leverage)

Study the bot settings, understand how each one works, and trade with your risk management in mind!

We invite you to trade with us and boost your overall results!