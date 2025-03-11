Veles × OKX: New Trading Competition with Prizes up to $10,000

In partnership with OKX exchange, we’re launching a joint trading competition for traders of all levels – from beginners to experienced platform users. Participants can access two prize pools and earn rewards by completing interesting tasks.

Two Prize Pools for All Categories of Participants

Up to $5,000 for New Users

Anyone who registers on OKX for the first time can receive bonuses up to $5,000.

To participate, you need to:

Register on OKX and complete KYC. 1–2 hours after registration, proceed to the Campaign Center. Complete the proposed tasks within 14 days from registration.

Each task is a step towards new bonuses. After activation, bonuses are valid for up to 14 days. The more tasks you complete, the higher your total rewards.

Up to $5,000 Specifically for Veles Community

For users who already trade on OKX and are connected to Veles, a separate exclusive reward pool of up to $5,000 has been created.

This is an opportunity for active traders to receive an additional bonus for using Veles automated strategies and participating in the competition.

How to Participate

For new users:

Register on OKX and complete KYC. After account confirmation, wait 1–2 hours and proceed to the Campaign Center. Complete trading tasks and receive bonuses.

For Veles users:

Make sure your OKX account is connected to the Veles platform. Make trades and participate in the competition automatically — your results will be counted within the separate prize pool.

Why Participate

Simple conditions with no complex requirements, just market activity.

Bonuses available for both beginners and experienced traders.

Opportunity to test your strategies and earn real rewards.

Double benefit for Veles community – participation in the general competition and access to an exclusive pool.

Details and Conditions

All details, deadlines, and complete participation rules are available on the official trading event page.

Trade, complete tasks, and receive rewards.