Veles platform as a constructor for bot creation

Everything finds harmony when the right components are selected. This is why premium cars, yachts or private planes cost so much.

In trading, you also need harmony to make money over a distance. A trader needs both internal harmony (a calm state of mind when he trades) and harmony in trading (correctly placed stop loss, calculated profit and correct bases).

Veles is a multifunctional platform, where there are enough details to build a bot for any trading strategy.

To fully understand the platform, you need to have an understanding of market mechanics. Knowing what is happening on the chart and why certain indicators worked the way they did, you can easily put together an algorithm for passive earnings.

For market sets to work properly, you need a set of factors to work out the situation. It is these grounds for entering and exiting a position that should be entered into the bot’s settings. The advantages of algo-trading are that machines have no emotions and will wait for their situation no matter what.

For example: a trader has determined for himself that his chosen asset breaks its levels only when the RSI indicator on the 30-minute timeframe shows overbought, the ATR value is above 2 and when the Donchian channel is broken. Most importantly, all of these bases must be satisfied.

By assembling a constructor of these grounds for entry, the trader has protected himself from emotional stress, the ability to move stop loss in the case of price reversal and from the error of false grounds (the case when the asset has not reached the entry point, but the trader has already entered the position).

An important detail that helps save your deposit from unnecessary trading decisions is backtests. After assembling all the necessary settings for trading, traders can now check them on the chart history. Backtests will show all entry and exit points of positions, calculated profit and loss and cumulative profit of the strategy.

With all this knowledge, it is quite easy to put together a passive income trading machine on your own. Combine indicators between each other, try to find the most correct stop loss and the potential of the deal. With the help of the functionality of the platform, this can be done with minimal costs and with maximum profit.

In case of questions or problems with the creation of the algorithm Veles has technical support, which will explain how this or that indicator works and answer any questions related to the platform.