Veles referral program

Earning with Veles is now even easier!

Earn income by inviting your friends, followers and active users. Veles offers you to receive 50% commission for each referred user! We give you exactly half for your trust!

Veles’ advices

When a user registers on Veles with your referral link, you will receive 50% from each successful transaction and from each payment for using the platform.

The user you invited with your referral link gets an additional $5 to Veles account ($10 in total).

Hurry up to share your Veles referral link across all available resources including your friends, followers and community members to get the most profit.

Add a referral link to the description of your social media accounts to make it easier for people to find and use your link to register on the Veles platform.

You can also place ready-made creatives from Veles on your resources (social networks, websites, forums, platforms).

Original content like images, videos and articles related with Veles can help you tell the audience about the platform and engage your followers to use your referral link to register Veles account.

Take the initiative to introduce Veles products and new features to your channel users.

How to create a referral link, you can read in this article – read here.