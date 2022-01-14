We tell you how to behave to earn with Veles

Let’s start with a simple definition of trading. Without going into details, trading is the ability to make money on the movement of the price of an asset. In general, at first this knowledge and our rules will be enough for you to take your first steps in this big and complex world of cryptocurrency trading.

Swimming further? Course to invest! 🚀 And the rule is: start trading and investing as early as possible.

There are no genius thoughts here, everything is simple - do not put off trading and investing in a distant box, if you do decide to plunge into the abyss of exchanges and cryptocurrencies.

And even a small deposit is no reason to postpone the start, we would say that this is even better: on a small deposit you can learn to trade, and therefore, when you have a large amount of money you will not have to bear losses (well, more precisely, to bear from less).

So, let’s continue with one of the most important rules🔥Don’t deviate from the chosen trading strategy.

This means that entering the trading process, you determine for yourself the system of the working process: how much you will withdraw on each transaction, at what profit you will close the transaction and what loss is acceptable to you. Among other things, you need to decide whether you are trend-following (long) or counter-trending (short), as well as set investment timeframes.

Of course, there is always a feeling that you don’t need a system and you can solve most of the questions as you go along, after opening a deal. But in reality, not having a trading strategy will turn your trading into chaos + zero deposit 😳

The third rule of successful trading is discipline 📆

Discipline and systematicity are closely related.

As you can guess discipline and systematicity are close to each other, it’s not enough to form a trading strategy, you have to stick to it day in and day out.

Yes, yes, every day you should allocate time for trading, even if it is not your main activity. If you decide to go into trading with your head, you will have to put maximum effort and time, because in essence, it is the same business from scratch, so get it together, or you will not get anything 🥶t!

Moving from discipline to the fourth rule -learn to manage 💵 capital.

One of the basic tips for traders is to separate your money. It is best to withdraw some of the money you earn and leave some of it in your account, increasing your deposit and potential profit. Of course, you can determine the ratio of withdrawal and deposit money yourself, but we would advise you to divide the profit 50/50.

Here we should add that it is better to withdraw the profit, otherwise the deposit money will get mixed up and you will start trading with the money you should have withdrawn long ago.

Never forget about the important rule of trading - you should not be afraid of losses 📉

In general, you need to realize that losses are part of the trading process. You should not be afraid of them, but it is definitely a good idea to analyze and draw conclusions afterwards.

Very often it is losses that extinguish the fervor of beginner traders, but in reality, if you managed to keep your deposit at the same level during the first year of trading - it’s just a great result!

And what is the result?

Follow all the rules described above, try hard and, of course, get our support - our trading bots Veles will come to your aid.

Veles is a simple and convenient platform for creating bots on the cryptocurrency market for those who want to trade, but do not have the opportunity or desire to spend all their free time on it. Our bots are disciplined and committed. They have no emotions, nerves, greed and fatigue, unlike humans, they are always calm and impartial. VELES bots will repeat the cycle laid down in them day in and day out and will not stray from the route.

Never delay if you decide to start trading, stick to the system, be disciplined and do not be afraid of failure and join Veles!