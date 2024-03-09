A week of knowledge and prizes with Veles!

Dear users!

We all know that learning theory is important, but practice is necessary. And for her, the right tools are important – Veles backtests! 😉

The Veles platform has reached an incredible milestone since its launch – over one million backtests! Each user has completed an average of 100 backtests!

These are not just numbers, they are a symbol of our commitment to excellence, your trust and desire to develop in the world of trading.

In honor of Knowledge Week, we are announcing the “Million Backtests” campaign:

Prizes for profitable backtests from the Veles platform!

We are giving away 1000 USDT and a 3-month subscription to backtests PRO among Veles users.

Prizes for all users of the Veles platform

20% cashback on Veles backtests and 20 free tests (instead of 10) until September 10th.

How do I participate in the backtest campaign?

Test BTC or ETH pairs

Specify a name for the backtests – CONTEST

In the period from September 3 to October 3, backtest a trading strategy with a period of one year on any partner exchange.

Make sure that your Telegram is connected to the Veles platform so that we can contact you to issue prizes.

Testing conditions:

Pairs: BTC or ETH on any exchange with 1 leverage or spot.

Backtest period: annual.

Maximum floating loss (MPU): no more than 15%.

The name for the backtest is CONTEST.

Date: from September 3 to October 3.

The results will be announced by October 11.

Why is this important?

Backtests are not just testing strategies, they are a process of learning and improvement. We believe that every backtest is a step towards success, and we are happy to support you along the way.

Join us and celebrate Knowledge Week with Veles!

We are confident that together we will be able to reach new heights and discover a million possibilities. We wish you success and profitable deals!