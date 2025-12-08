WSOT 2025: Trading together with Veles

Ready to conquer the cryptocurrency Olympus? World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025 is the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading competition with an incredible prize pool of $10,000,000 USDT!

Join our Veles team — we are one of the most technologically advanced platforms for algorithmic trading with the best backtests — and become part of our winning history!

Last year, 400 Veles users received guaranteed prizes from Bybit and we ranked 9th in the CIS in the tournament. Registration is already open — it’s time to take action!

Why participate with Veles?

Proven strategies that our bots will use to help you beat the competition.

And if you’re not yet registered on Bybit, we’ll give you 7 days of free access to our platform when you register using our referral link.

Join our team and boost your results together with other traders, and share a prize pool of $10,000,000! The higher the team’s result, the more rewards for everyone!

Veles will raffle off 40 PRO backtest subscriptions among everyone who joins the tournament with our team!

And super bonuses for participants:

Powerful bots to get you started - unique tools for effective performance and an edge over your competitors.

A special tournament group in the community - where you can share your experience, settings, and strategies to improve your results!

VELES WILL GIVE AWAY 80 PRO BACKTESTS AMONG WSOT PARTICIPANTS

Join the VELES team in the WSOT global tournament and double your chances of winning! In addition to prizes from the exchange, we are giving away exclusive gifts throughout the tournament and a grand prize in the final!

🎁 Our bonus program for WSOT:

20 WEEKLY SUBSCRIPTIONS TO PRO BACKTESTS.

Terms and conditions:

Launch our special “WSOT” bot. Wait for at least one trade to be completed or simply do not turn off the bot until the end of the tournament. Important! Do not change the bot settings (you can adjust the deposit, leverage, and pair).

Every week, we will select 20 winners from among all those who have launched the bot.

🏆 The dates of the draws are September 5 and September 15.

MAIN DRAW

After the end of the tournament, we will additionally raffle 40 monthly PRO backtesting subscriptions among all VELES team members, which is your key to in-depth market analysis and strategy testing!

The conditions are simple: be part of the VELES team and participate in the tournament until the very end!

The award date is 22/09.

So, you have 80 powerful tools for victory in your hands! Don’t miss your chance!

We have prepared a special selection of bots for you that will help you get the most out of this tournament and achieve high results!

What do you need to know before launching bots?

The bot settings presented are designed for a large number of trades. You can launch several bots you like or the entire selection at once. However, it is important to consider the risks and distribute your deposit correctly.

Focus on long-term results. Use leverage of x1–x3 of your total balance to reduce the aggressiveness of trading.

Leverage x1 relative to your balance will be equal to the amount you have. For example, if you have allocated 1,000 USDT for trading, this is x1 leverage. For conservative bots, use a larger deposit, and for illiquid assets, use the minimum amount necessary.

For bots with stop loss, it is important to control the possible loss. Before launching, update the backtest for the last month and estimate the potential loss. It should not exceed 1–5% of your total balance.

Long-term grid strategies (conservative)

This selection includes settings for quick take-profit, as well as bots that “pull profits” while maintaining stability and regularity of trades.

The assets selected are top altcoins with optimal volatility.

XRP Active WSOT Bot

A bot with frequent trades for entering on local pullbacks. Uses a dynamic order grid and locks in profits with a short take profit.

Maximum trade duration per year: 12 days

Trades per year: 361

Net PnL per year: 200.11%

MPU: -187.942 USDT/-18.84%

Deposit: 500 USDT (2 leverage)

ETH CG WSOT Bot

A bot with frequent trades. It takes into account the speed of the trend and local corrections to enter a trade. It closes the position on the SAR indicator signal.

Maximum trade duration per year: 24 days

Trades per year: 166

Net PnL per year: 37.73%

MPU: -230.47 USDT/-24.76%

Deposit: 1000 USDT (1 leverage)

LTC DCA WSOT Bot

Bot for entry from local oversold conditions with additional verification of trend strength and speed. Each of the four subsequent orders is added at the specified time interval.

Maximum trade duration per year: 18 days

Trades per year: 127

Net PnL per year: 88.14%

MPU: -295.73 USDT/-30.21%

Deposit: 1000 USDT (1 leverage)

LINK CG WSOT Bot

A bot with frequent trades and a classic order grid for entry from a local correction. Checks for the presence of a trend and the speed of price changes. Waits for a signal of trend acceleration to take profit.

Maximum trade duration per year: 25 days

Trades per year: 155

Net PnL per year: 77.78%

MPU: -274.317 USDT/-27.53%

Deposit: 1000 USDT (1 leverage)

Strategies for medium-term trading on volatile assets

These bots can be classified as “aggressive” because they do not have stop losses and active coins are selected. However, we have carefully optimized them and tested them over a long period of time.

SUI DCA WSOT Bot

An aggressive bot with a high trading frequency that instantly opens a position (price >0). It uses a wide DCA grid, placing each order at a set time interval.

Maximum trade duration per year: 18 days

Trades per year: 234

Net PnL per year: 204.58%

MPU: -197.4479 USDT/-32.74%

Deposit: 500 USDT (2 leverage)

PENGU ADX Grid WSOT Bot

A conservative bot on a meme coin with rare trades. Enters a position on a correction and uses dynamic orders that are added at the “local bottom.”

Maximum trade duration per year: 7 days

Trades per year: 51

Net PnL per year: 203.92%

MPU: -173.584899 USDT/-28.96%

Deposit: 300 USDT (2x leverage)

MAGIC CG WSOT Bot

A bot with a moderate number of trades. Opens a position when the trend accelerates during a local correction. Takes into account the presence of a medium-term upward movement.

Maximum trade duration per year: 17 days

Trades per year: 89

Net PnL per year: 85.82%

MPU: -276.8387 USDT/-27.7%

Deposit: 1000 USDT (1 leverage)

Strategies for intraday trading (with stop loss)

These settings are only applicable for testing medium-term scenarios for a number of in-play assets with growth potential. They use a short grid and have a stop loss.

For best results, use these bots when trading with the trend in an uptrend or in conditions of high volatility.

BIO Trend WSOT Bot

An aggressive bot with a stop loss and a short order grid. Checks the relevance of volumes on the Bybit exchange. Enters a trade during a local correction. Suitable exclusively for testing the situation on the BIO coin.

Maximum trade duration per month: 3 days

Trades per month: 89

Net PnL per month: 54.39%

MPU: -82.67477 USDT/-8.27%

Deposit: 1000 USDT (1 leverage)

SOON Trend WSOT Bot

An aggressive bot with a stop loss for medium-term trading, designed to work with volatile assets. For use in an uptrend, designed specifically for the current situation with the SOON coin. Uses four dynamic orders, added to the position during a local pullback, taking into account the time interval***.***

Maximum trade duration per month: 3 days

Trades per month: 67

Net PnL per month: 59.98%

MPU: -77.67 USDT/-11.62%

Deposit: 1000 USDT (1 leverage)

SKL Trend WSOT Bot

An aggressive bot with a stop loss designed to trade the trend activity of the SKL coin. It analyzes the volume on the Bybit exchange and opens a position during a local correction. A short grid of three orders is used to enter the market.

Maximum trade duration per month: one day

Trades per month: 44

Net PnL per month: 37.71%

MPU: -45.97425 USDT/-4.6%

Deposit: 1000 USDT (1 leverage)

At Veles, we are confident that our bots and strategies are your key to success in WSOT 2025

Register via our link today, connect Veles bots, and go for victory!