Marketing Moscow
Head of Influence Marketing
The team drives sustainable growth of the user base and partner ecosystem.
Work format Office
Experience level Head
Salary range от 3000 $
Key Responsibilities
- Develop an influencer marketing strategy for Europe and Asia;
- Integrate influencer marketing into the overall marketing strategy;
- Define directions, processes, and approaches for working with influencers;
- Manage and develop the current team;
- Oversee a budget of $300–500K per year;
- Supervise external contractors and agencies across different countries;
- Attract influencers in trading, investment, and crypto-related niches;
- Build long-term partnerships;
- Launch integrations across Telegram, YouTube, podcasts, and niche media outlets;
- Develop relationships with brokers, affiliates, and financial media;
- Set up performance tracking for each influencer;
- Analyze impact on deposits, user activity, and LTV;
- Prepare reporting for senior leadership.
Requirements
- 3+ years of experience in influencer marketing within fintech, trading, or crypto;
- Experience managing a team and an annual budget of at least $200K;
- Understanding of financial advertising regulations across different jurisdictions;
- Experience working in international markets;
- Fluent English.
Nice to have
- Own network of contacts among financial influencers;
- Experience working at a broker, crypto exchange, or fintech startup;
- Public presence in the industry or experience speaking at conferences.
We Offer
- Competitive salary. Exact amount depends on your skills and experience and will be discussed during the interview;
- Salary review based on performance results (Performance Review);
- Office-based role in central Moscow (Frunzenskaya metro station, Sadovye Kvartaly);
- 5/2 schedule with flexible start of the working day;
- Paid lunches;
- Friendly team, opportunity to influence processes, team-building activities.
Apply for this position
Tell us about yourself and your experience.
We are always open to strong specialists who want to build complex technological products with us.