Русский Українська
Back to careers
Marketing Moscow

Head of Influence Marketing

The team drives sustainable growth of the user base and partner ecosystem.

Work format Office
Experience level Head
Salary range от 3000 $

Key Responsibilities

  • Develop an influencer marketing strategy for Europe and Asia;
  • Integrate influencer marketing into the overall marketing strategy;
  • Define directions, processes, and approaches for working with influencers;
  • Manage and develop the current team;
  • Oversee a budget of $300–500K per year;
  • Supervise external contractors and agencies across different countries;
  • Attract influencers in trading, investment, and crypto-related niches;
  • Build long-term partnerships;
  • Launch integrations across Telegram, YouTube, podcasts, and niche media outlets;
  • Develop relationships with brokers, affiliates, and financial media;
  • Set up performance tracking for each influencer;
  • Analyze impact on deposits, user activity, and LTV;
  • Prepare reporting for senior leadership.

Requirements

  • 3+ years of experience in influencer marketing within fintech, trading, or crypto;
  • Experience managing a team and an annual budget of at least $200K;
  • Understanding of financial advertising regulations across different jurisdictions;
  • Experience working in international markets;
  • Fluent English.

Nice to have

  • Own network of contacts among financial influencers;
  • Experience working at a broker, crypto exchange, or fintech startup;
  • Public presence in the industry or experience speaking at conferences.

We Offer

  • Competitive salary. Exact amount depends on your skills and experience and will be discussed during the interview;
  • Salary review based on performance results (Performance Review);
  • Office-based role in central Moscow (Frunzenskaya metro station, Sadovye Kvartaly);
  • 5/2 schedule with flexible start of the working day;
  • Paid lunches;
  • Friendly team, opportunity to influence processes, team-building activities.

Apply for this position

Tell us about yourself and your experience.

We are always open to strong specialists who want to build complex technological products with us.

By submitting this form, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Privacy Policy.

Too many requests. Please try again later.
All positions
gift box