Content
Reels-Maker
The team builds expert content and supports the growth of the Veles community.
Work format Remote
Experience level Middle
Salary range Negotiable
Key Responsibilities
- Produce 20+ Reels/Shorts per week;
- Track trends — analyze TikTok Creative Center, YouTube Shorts, Reddit, X (Twitter), and adapt them to crypto and fintech;
- Create engaging content and memes — incorporate trending templates, sounds, and visual gags while balancing humor with brand style;
- Adapt videos for the English-speaking market using AI tools (HeyGen);
- Edit long-form horizontal videos into short formats.
Requirements
- Experience in creating Reels/Shorts (portfolio with 20+ videos);
- Experience with ElevenLabs;
- Strong understanding of IT/fintech/crypto niche;
- Speed: from brief to publication within ≤ 24 hours without compromising quality.
Professional skills
- Video editing in Premiere Pro, CapCut, or similar tools;
- Basic After Effects (titles, animations);
- Experience with generative content tools (Sora, Veo3, etc.);
- Creativity, proactivity, and ability to meet deadlines; English level B2+ — ability to read trend reports, find soundtracks, and understand memes.
Nice to have
- Experience working with IT/crypto/fintech products;
- Skills in sound design or motion graphics.
We Offer
- Interesting challenges — global audience, complex topics, and creative freedom;
- Opportunity to work in a freelance format;
- Competitive compensation;
- Resources for work — access to data, designer support, asset library;
- A great team — we value humor, speed, and quality.
Apply for this position
Tell us about yourself and your experience.
We are always open to strong specialists who want to build complex technological products with us.