Engineering Moscow
Rust Developer
The team develops a trading system with real-time signal processing, API and WebSocket connections, a proprietary backtesting engine, and brokerage logic.
Work format Office
Experience level Senior
Salary range от 5000 $
Key Responsibilities
- Development of high-load systems for automated trading on cryptocurrency exchanges;
- Participation in architecture design and implementation of new features;
- Performance optimization and ensuring system stability;
- Active collaboration with team members to share ideas and improve workflows.
Requirements
- 5+ years of experience in Rust and/or C++ development;
- Hands-on experience with PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, Redis, and Kafka;
- Strong understanding of core algorithms and data structures;
- Experience building, optimizing, and debugging high-load applications;
- Practical experience with Tokio and Actix Web.
Nice to have
- Experience with Java and/or Kotlin;
- Knowledge of at least one scripting language: Lua, Python, or JavaScript.
We Offer
- Competitive salary plus bonuses. The exact amount depends on your skills and experience and is discussed during the interview;
- Office-based work in central Moscow with a hybrid option after the probation period (3 days in the office, 2 remote);
- Paid lunches;
- Full-time schedule, Monday to Friday;
- Opportunities for career growth;
- You will become part of a highly skilled team;
- Modern Apple Mac equipment provided;
- Every team member can influence the product’s functionality and development;
- Opportunities for professional growth and expansion into international markets together with us.
Apply for this position
Tell us about yourself and your experience.
We are always open to strong specialists who want to build complex technological products with us.