Active collaboration with team members to share ideas and improve workflows.

Participation in architecture design and implementation of new features;

Development of high-load systems for automated trading on cryptocurrency exchanges;

Practical experience with Tokio and Actix Web.

Strong understanding of core algorithms and data structures;

Hands-on experience with PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, Redis, and Kafka;

5+ years of experience in Rust and/or C++ development;

Knowledge of at least one scripting language: Lua, Python, or JavaScript.

Competitive salary plus bonuses. The exact amount depends on your skills and experience and is discussed during the interview;

Office-based work in central Moscow with a hybrid option after the probation period (3 days in the office, 2 remote);

Paid lunches;

Full-time schedule, Monday to Friday;

Opportunities for career growth;

You will become part of a highly skilled team;

Modern Apple Mac equipment provided;

Every team member can influence the product’s functionality and development;