Engineering Moscow
Android Developer
The team develops and evolves mobile applications for algorithmic trading: from architecture to performance optimization and API integration. We work with real-time data, trading signals, and build a stable UI for high-load scenarios.
Work format Office
Experience level Senior
Salary range From 5000$
Key Responsibilities
- Develop and maintain Android mobile applications;
- Design architecture for new features and modules;
- Optimize application performance;
- Conduct code reviews and mentor junior developers;
- Collaborate with designers, product managers, and other developers;
- Ensure high code quality and follow best development practices;
- Integrate with backend services via APIs;
- Participate in sprint planning and task estimation.
Requirements
- 5+ years of experience as an Android Developer;
- Strong knowledge of Java and Kotlin;
- Experience working with REST APIs;
- Experience with Jetpack Compose;
- Experience with Kotlin coroutines;
- Understanding of UI/UX principles for mobile development;
- Knowledge of design patterns such as MVC, MVVM, MVP, and MVI.
We Offer
- Competitive salary;
- Full-time position, Monday to Friday schedule;
- Office-based work in central Moscow;
- Paid vacation and sick leave;
- Opportunities for professional growth and company-sponsored training;
- A friendly and professional team.
Apply for this position
Tell us about yourself and your experience.
We are always open to strong specialists who want to build complex technological products with us.